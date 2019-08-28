Legals for 08-28-19
Wednesday, August 28. 2019
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Larry Waldorff is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO:35
YEAR OF 2016
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel # 28-1N-08-0000-0045-0000
Commence at the NE Corner of SW 1/4 of NW 1/4 of Section 28, Township 1 North, Range 8 West, Calhoun County, Florida, thence South 00 Degrees 04 Minutes West 915.0 feet; thence South 89 Degrees 48 Minutes West 561.0 feet to the place of beginning, thence from said place of beginning, run South 89 Degrees 43 Minutes West 72.60 feet, thence South 0 Degrees 53 Minutes West 150 feet, to the North right of way line of Lambert Avenue; thence North 89 Degrees 47 Minutes East along the North right of way line of Lambert Street, 75.9 feet, thence North 0 Degrees 04 Minutes East 150.0 feet to place of beginning. Containing 0.26 acre, more or less.
ALSO:
Commence at the Northeast Corner of SW 1/4 of NW 1/4 of Section 28, Township 1 North, Range 8 West, Calhoun County, Florida, thence South 00 Degrees 04 Minutes West 915.0 feet; thence South 89 Degrees 48 Minutes West 633.6 feet, to place of beginning, thence from place of beginning, run South 89 Degrees 48 Minutes West 72.6 feet; thence South 2 Degrees 35 Minutes West 150.0 feet to the North right of way line of Lambert Street, thence North 89 Degrees 47 Minutes East along the North right of way line of Lambert Street 75.9 feet, thence North 0 Degrees 53 Minutes East 150.0 feet to the place of beginning. Containing 0.26 acre, more or less.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
John O. Jackson (EST)
C/O Amy Dyanne Jackson (ST LE)
5717 SW SR 73
Kinard, Fl 32449
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on September 5, 2019, at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Calhoun County is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO:640
YEAR OF 2014
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel # 11-1N-11-0560-0010-1000
Lots 9 and 10, Block 10, Lake McKenzie Homes Subdivision, according to the Official Plat thereof, as recorded in the Public Records of Calhoun County, Florida, September 5, 1961 Plat Book 1, Page 52.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Joseph S. Merson
Fumi Mersom
95-054 Hokuiwa St., Apt. 110
Mililani Town, HI 96789-1505
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on September 5, 2019, at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Calhoun County is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 160 OF 2014
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel # 33-1N-08-0320-0000-0400
Lots 4 and 5 of Hayes Second Addition to Blountstown, (an unrecorded Subdivision) being described as follows: Commence at a found iron rod and cap RLS #3214, marking the Southeast Corner of Section 33, Township 1 North, Range 8 West, Calhoun County, Florida, and run thence North 89 Degrees 14 Minutes 39 Seconds West along the South boundary of Section 33, a distance of 1180.25 feet to a point lying on the Easterly right of way boundary of River Street; thence North 20 Degrees 05 Minutes 30 Seconds West along said Easterly right of way boundary, a distance of 2421.00 feet to a point marking the intersection of said Easterly right of way boundary with the Northerly right of way boundary of Southeast Gadsden Street; thence run South 88 Degrees 58 Minutes 01 Second East along said Northerly right of way boundary, a distance of 200.00 feet to an iron rod and cap LB # 732, marking the Southwest Corner of lands described in Official Records Book 210, at Pages 233 and 234, of the Public Records of said County; thence along the boundary of said lands as follows: thence leaving said Northerly right of way boundary, thence North 20 degrees 05 Minutes 30 Seconds West, a distance of 50.00 feet to an iron rod and cap LS # 5024 and the POINT OF BEGINNING. From said POINT OF BEGINNING, thence South 88 Degrees 58 Minutes 01 Second East, a distance of 150.00 feet to an iron rod and cap LB#732; thence leaving the boundary of said lands run thence North 20 Degrees 05 Minutes 30 Seconds West, a distance of 100.00 feet to an iron rod and cap LS # 5024; Thence North 88 Degrees 58 Minutes 01 Second West, a distance of 150.00 feet to an iron rod and cap LS # 5024; Thence South 20 Degrees 05 Minutes 30 Seconds East, a distance of 100.00 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING, Containing 0.32 acre, more or less
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Sally Laverne Gadson and Edward Lamar McWhite (DEC)
PO Box 522
Blountstown, Fl. 32424
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on September 5, 2019 At 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Calhoun County is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 253 OF 2014
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel # 32-1S-08-0000-0007-0000
Begin at the NE. Corner of the S 1/2 of the NW 1/4 of the NW 1/4 of Section 32, Township 1 South, Range 8 West, Calhoun County, Florida, and run West 210 feet, thence run South 60 feet, thence run East 210 feet, thence North 60 feet, to the POINT OF BEGINNING.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Walter Mortgage CO, LLC
3000 Bayport Drive, Suite 1100
Tampa, Fl. 33607
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on
September 5, 2019
At 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Calhoun County is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 577 OF 2014
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel # 12-3S-10-0160-000H-0900
Lot 9, Block “I”, and Lot 9, Block “ H”, less 30 feet on East side of Lot 9, Block “H”, Cypress Park Subdivision, according to Plat of record in Office of Clerk of Circuit Court of Calhoun County, Florida, and being in Section 12, Township 3 South, Range 10 West. ALSO: A strip 30 feet wide East and West by 75 feet long North and South, lying between Lot 9, Block “I” and Lot 9, Block “H”, and being a portion of Bay Street according to Plat of Cypress Park, all according to Cypress Park Sub-Division, recorded in Office of Clerk of Circuit Court of Calhoun County, Florida, and being in Section 12, Township 3 South, Range 10 West.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Shirley J. Hill
601 Edgewater Drive
Pensacola, Fl. 32507
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on
September 5, 2019 At 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
The Calhoun County School Board proposes to amend policies as required by Florida Statute for the Calhoun County Schools as follows:
ADMINISTRATIVE PROCEDURES ACT
CALHOUN COUNTY SCHOOLS
CHAPTER 6 – HUMAN RESOURCES SERVICES
Amend Policies:
Policy 6.912 Terminal Sick Leave and Vacation Pay
Entire proposals are available for viewing at the School Superintendent’s Office, Room G-20, Calhoun County Court House, Blountstown, Florida.
A hearing will be held on the above policy at the Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Ave, East, Room G-35 in Blountstown, Florida at the Regular School Board meeting beginning at 5:00 P.M., CDT, Thursday, September 10, 2019.
Danny Ryals, Board Chair
Calhoun County School Board
Attest:
Darryl Taylor, Jr., Superintendent
Calhoun County Schools
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT James L. Sledge is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO:308
YEAR OF 2012
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY 11-1N-09-0000-0006-0700
PARCEL !
COMMENCE at the Northeast Corner of the Southeaster Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 11, Township 1 North, Range 9 West, Calhoun County, Florida, and run thence North 89 degrees 57 minutes 39 seconds West along the Northerly boundary of said Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter, a distance of 528.01 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING. From said POINT OF BEGINNING, thence South 00 degrees 21 minutes 56 seconds East, a distance of 330.00 feet; thence North 89 degrees 57 minutes 38 seconds West, a distance of 140.10 feet; thence North 00 degrees 21 minutes 56 seconds West, a distance of 330.00 feet to the aforesaid northerly boundary; thence South 89 degrees 57 minutes 39 seconds East along said Northerly boundary, a distance of 140.10 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING. Containing 1.06 acres, more or less.
PARCEL II
Southeast 1/4 of Northwest 1/4 of Section 11, Township 1 North, Range 9 West, LESS AND EXCEPT THE FOLLOWING: Begin at the NE Corner of the South 1/2 of Northwest 1/4 of Section 11, township 1 North, Range 9 West, thence run West 667 feet; thence run South to the South boundary of the SE 1/4 of NW 1/4, thence run East 667 feet; thence run North to the POINT OF BEGINNING.
ALSO, LESS AND EXCEPT that Deeded to Albert C. Willis and wife, Hilda Jane Willis, as per Deed recorded in O.R. Book 108, Range 237 Public Records of Calhoun County, Florida.
ALSO, LESS AND EXCEPT that Deeded to Albert C. Willis, as per Deed recorded in O.R. Book 140, Page 83, of the Public Records of Calhoun County, Florida.
ALSO, LESS AND EXCEPT that Deeded to Hudson M. Willis, as per Deed recorded in O.R. Book 217, Page 750 Public Records of Calhoun County, Florida.
ALSO, LESS AND EXCEPT that Deeded to James G. Willis, as per Deed recorded in O.R. Book 140, Page 84, of the Public Records of Calhoun County, Florida.
ALSO, LESS AND EXCEPT that Deeded to Guilford L. McDonald and wife, Bonnie M. McDonald, as per Deed recorded in O.R. Book 146, Page 541 Public Records of Calhoun County Florida.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Albert C. Willis
Hilda J. Willis
16827 NE Morgan Tucker Rd.
Altha, FL 32421
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on September 5, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF
THE 14TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 19000083
CAAXMXDEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR CITIGROUP MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST, SERIES 2005-OPT3, ASSET BACKED PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2005-OPT3,
Plaintiff,
vs.
KEENER J. TODD; KELLY L. TODD A/K/A KELLY TODD; BANK OF AMERICA, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO BAC HOME LOANS SERVICING, LP, AS SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO WILSHIRE CREDIT CORPORATION,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE OF ACTION
TO: Keener J. Todd
Last Known Address:
19076 NE Oak Hill Dr
Blountstown, Florida 32424
Kelly L. Todd a/k/a Kelly Todd
Last Known Address:
19076 NE Oak Hill Drive
Blountstown, Florida 32424
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose a mortgage on the following described property in Calhoun County, Florida:
COMMENCE AT THE ONE-HALF BRASS SHAFT MARKING THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SECTION 17, TOWNSHIP 1 NORTH, RANGE 8 WEST, CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA, THENCE ALONG THE EAST LINE OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SAID SECTION 17, NORTH 07 DEGREES 30 MINUTES 54 SECONDS EAST 366.42 FEET, THENCE NORTH 82 DEGREES 29 MINUTES 06 SECONDS WEST 221.41 FEET, TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, THENCE SOUTH 06 DEGREES 47 MINUTES 14 SECONDS WEST 155.95 FEET, THENCE NORTH 82 DEGREES 29 MINUTES 06 SECONDS WEST 219.59 FEET, THENCE NORTH 06 DEGREES 04 MINUTES 20 SECONDS EAST 155.99 FEET, THENCE SOUTH 82 DEGREES 29 MINUTES 06 SECONDS EAST 221.54 FEET, TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
SUBJECT TO: AN INGRESS/EGRESS ACCESS EASEMENT OVER THE EASTERLY 30.00 FEET OF THE ABOVE PARCEL. SAID LANDS BEING LOT 2 OF AN UNRECORDED PLAT.
Street Address: 19076 NE Oak Hill Drive, Blountstown, Florida 32424
has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on McCabe, Weisberg & Conway, LLC, Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is 500 South Australian Avenue, Suite 1000, West Palm Beach, FL 33401, within 30 days after the date of the first publication of this notice and file the original with the Clerk of this Court, otherwise, a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint or petition.
Dated on August 12, 2019.
Carla Hand
Clerk of said Court
By: Lori Flowers
As Deputy Clerk
McCabe, Weisberg & Conway, LLC
500 South Australian Avenue, Suite 1000
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Telephone: (561) 713-1400
FLpleadings@MWC-law.com
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Calhoun County is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 578 OF 2014
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel # 12-3S-10-0160-000H-1000
Lot 10, Block “I”, and Lot 10, Block “H”, less 30 feet on East side of Lot 10, Block “H”, Cypress Park Subdivision, according to Plat of record in Office of Clerk of Circuit Court of Calhoun County, Florida, and being in Section 12, Township 3 South South, Range 10 West. ALSO: A strip 30 feet wide East and West by 75 feet long North and South, lying between Lot 10, Block “I” and Lot 10, Block “H” and being a portion of Bay Street according to Plat of Cypress Park, all according to Cypress Park Subdivision, recorded in Office of Clerk of Circuit Court of Calhoun County, Florida, and being in Section 12, Township 3 South, Range 10 West.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
David G. Hill and Shirley J. Hill
601 Edgewater Drive
Pensacola, FL 32507
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on
October 4, 2019 At 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF DISPOSAL
M & W SELF STORAGE RENTALS will dispose of contents of the following units on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. (ct) if not paid in full and emptied out. There will be no auction. The unit is believed to contain household and/or personal property.
Ben Greenwood - Unit 44 South
Carol Neel - Units 34 & 37 South
Anderson Bridges - Unit 4 North
Connie Perryman - Unit 7 North
Legal Notice
On May 21, 2019, the Circuit Court for Calhoun County, Florida, entered final judgment against Joseph Varnum for $142,216.38 in Case No. 2018-CA-0029. Thereafter, on August 5, 2019, Joseph Varnum filed bankruptcy in Case No. 19-30857-KS in the Northern District of Florida.
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
14th JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
BAYVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company
Plaintiffvs.
BOBBY R. BARFIELD, JR. A/K/A BOBBY BARFIELD, BRANDY LYNN BARFIELD,
Defendant,
CASE NO.: 19-17-CA
NOTICE OF ACTION
PUBLISH IN THE COUNTY RECORD
TO: BOBBY R. BARFIELD, JR. A/K/A BOBBY BARFIELD
5330 NW Surfside Drive
Altha, FL 32421
(last known residence)
BRANDY LYNN BARFIELD
4740 Baker Road
Altha, Florida 32421
(last known residence)
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose a mortgage on the following described property in CALHOUN County, Florida:
WEST 1/2 OF SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF SECTION 2, TOWNSHIP 1 NORTH, RANGE 11 WEST, CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA.
LESS AND EXCEPT:
BEGIN AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF WEST 1/2 OF SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF SECTION 2, TOWNSHIP 1 NORTH, RANGE 11 WEST, FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE RUN WEST 100 FEET, THENCE RUN SOUTH 1320 FEET; THENCE RUN EAST 100 FEET, THENCE RUN NORTH 1320 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
ALSO LESS AND EXCEPT:
BEGIN AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF WEST 1/2 OF SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF SECTION 2, TOWNSHIP 1 NORTH, RANGE 11 WEST AND RUN 100 FEET WEST FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE RUN WEST 125 FEET, THENCE RUN SOUTH 1320 FEET, THENCE RUN EAST 125 FEET, THENCE RUN NORTH 1320 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
ALSO LESS AND EXCEPT:
BEGIN AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF WEST 1/2 OF SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF SECTION 2, TOWNSHIP 1 NORTH, RANGE 11 WEST AND RUN WEST 225 FEET FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING, THENCE RUN WEST 25 FEET, THENCE RUN SOUTH 1320 FEET, THENCE RUN EAST 25 FEET, THENCE RUN NORTH 1320 FEET, BACK TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
ALSO LESS AND EXCEPT:
BEGIN AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF WEST 1/2 OF SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF SECTION 2, TOWNSHIP 1 NORTH, RANGE 11 WEST AND RUN WEST 250 FEET, FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING, THENCE RUN WEST 100 FEET, THENCE RUN SOUTH 1320 FEET, THENCE RUN EAST 100 FEET, THENCE RUN NORTH 1320 FEET, BACK TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
ALSO LESS AND EXCEPT:
COMMENCE AT A 3/4 INCH IRON PIPE (RLS 2456) MARKING THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE WEST HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 2, TOWNSHIP 1 NORTH, RANGE 11 WEST, CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA AND RUN THENCE NORTH 00 DEGREES 16 MINUTES 10 SECONDS WEST ALONG THE WESTERLY BOUNDARY OF SAID WEST HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER, A DISTANCE OF 1,316.86 FEET TO THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SAID WEST HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER; THENCE SOUTH 89 DEGREES 50 MINUTES 34 SECONDS EAST ALONG THE NORTHERLY BOUNDARY OF SAID WEST HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER, A DISTANCE OF 155.53 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE SOUTH 00 DEGREES 16 MINUTES 10 SECONDS EAST, A DISTANCE OF 1,316.49 FEET TO THE SOUTHERLY BOUNDARY OF SAID WEST HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER; THENCE SOUTH 89 DEGREES 58 MINUTES 45 SECONDS EAST ALONG SAID SOUTHERLY BOUNDARY, A DISTANCE OF 155.53 FEET; THENCE NORTH 00 DEGREES 16 MINUTES 10 SECONDS WEST, A DISTANCE OF 1,316.12 FEET TO THE NORTHERLY BOUNDARY OF SAID WEST HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER; THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 50 MINUTES 34 SECONDS WEST ALONG SAID NORTHERLY BOUNDARY OF SAID WEST HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER, A DISTANCE OF 155.53 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
THE SOUTH 13.9 FEET OF THE ABOVE DESCRIBED PARCEL OF LAND BEING SUBJECT TO THE MAINTAINED RIGHT OF WAY OF BAKER ROAD.
ALSO LESS AND EXCEPT:
ANY PORTION OF THE ABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY LYING WITHIN THE RIGHT OF WAY OF BAKER ROAD.
TOGETHER WITH MOBILE HOME(S) SITUATED THEREON.
Property Address: 6032 Maple Leaf Drive S, Jacksonville, FL 32211
has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Plaintiff’s attorney, STRAUS & ASSOCIATES, P.A., 10081 Pines Blvd. Ste. C, Pembroke Pines, Fl. 33024, eMail: Service@strauslegal.com on or before thirty (30) days from the first date of publication on or before Septembert 26, 2019 and file the original with the Clerk of this Court either before service upon Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise, a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint filed herein.
NOTICE: ANY PERSON WITH A DISABILITY REQUIRING SPECIAL ACCOMMODATION TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS PROCEEDING SHOULD CONTACT 1-800-955-8771 (TDD); 1-800-955-8770 (v), VIA FLORIDA RELAY SERVICE NO LATER THAN SEVEN (7) DAYS PRIOR TO THE PROCEEDING.
If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator by mail at P. O. Box 1089, Panama City, FL 32402 or by phone at (850) 747-5338 at least seven (7) days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than seven (7) days. If you are hearing impaired, please call 711 or email ADARequest@jud14.flcourts.org.
WITNESS my hand and the seal of this Court at CALHOUN County, Florida this 13th day of August, 2019.
Carla Hand
Clerk of the Circuit Court
By:Lori Flowers
As Deputy Clerk
STRAUS & ASSOCIATES, P.A.
Attorneys for Plaintiff
10081 Pines Blvd. Ste. C
Pembroke Pines, Fl. 33024
954-431-2000
eMail: Service@strauslegal.com
Legal Notice
INVITATION TO BID
CALHOUN COUNTY HURRICANE MICHAEL FENCE REPAIR/REPLACEMENT
The County of Calhoun is soliciting bids from qualified contractors to replace Hurricane damaged fencing at various locations throughout the County.
Sealed bids will be accepted until 1:00 p.m. CDT, Tuesday, September 17, 2019 and will be opened publicly and read aloud the same day at 5:00 p.m. in the Emergency Operations Center located in the basement of the Calhoun County Courthouse. Bids should be submitted to:
Carla Hand County Clerk
Calhoun County Clerks Office
20859 Central Avenue, Room 130
Blountstown, Florida 32324
Bids may be delivered in person, by carrier or by mail. It is the sole responsibility of the vendor to see that his/her bid is received in proper time. No late bids will be considered.
A pre-bid meeting will be held on Tuesday, September 3rd and Thursday, September 5th at 9 AM (CST). Prospective bidders should meet with Mr. Tim Jenks either day at the Calhoun County Courthouse to be taken to the sites.
Bids must be submitted in a sealed envelope clearly marked “Calhoun County Fence Replacement” Include the date and time of the bid opening on the front of the envelope.
Questions regarding this bid should be directed to Tim Jenks at (850) 643-8368.
Legal Notice
INVITATION FOR BID (IFB)
Roof Repair Services IFB No. GC201`8092545-005001-5503
DESCRIPTION: Furnish all required labor, materials and equipment necessary to provide Scope-of-Service at the described location. Work is being authorized by SynergyNDS as part of the TurnKey Recovery Program℠ in limited liability partnership with the Florida Municipal Insurance Trust (FMIT).
LOCATION: Calhoun County | New Courthouse | Roof Repair Services | 425 E. Central Ave, Blountstown, FL
SUBMITTAL INSTRUCTIONS: For purposes of generating bid - IFB Packet includes scope specifications and bid sheet specific to referenced project.
• Bids shall be received no later than 9/12/19 (emailed to bids@synergynds.com)
• Include Subject Line Reference: Roof Repair Services IFB No. GC2018092545_005001_5503
• Contractor is required to identify and validate all necessary task items, measurements/dimensions &/or other applicable conditions in support of described scope-of-work. Contractor’s Bid is to account for all work to be performed in accordance to trade standards and as required by Ordinance & Law (whether or not a 3rd Party Professional has provided additional comment/support material).
• Bid shall be completed and submitted using ONLY the Contractor Submittal Form (provided at the end of the IFB Packet).
• Bid award will be made based on best overall LUMP SUM project value as determined by SynergyNDS in accordance to market valuation, project demands &/or critical path. Contributing factors, in addition to price, may be considered as necessary to help determine bid award based on any additional criteria set forth by the specific FMIT Insured Member.
• Bids received after above deadline or that are not submitted in accordance to Submittal Instructions may be rejected without further explanation or contractor notification.
• SynergyNDS reserves the right to modify this IFB at any time during the bid process. Timely notice to all bidders will be given.
RETURN BID TO:
SynergyNDS / Hurricane Michael Recovery
FMIT Turnkey Recovery Program Attention: bids@synergynds.com
Request On-Site Project Visit by emailing bids@synergynds.com
Legal Notice
CALHOUN COUNTY BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
FDOT FPID NO.: 440382-1-68-01
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners is seeking professional services as they apply to the construction engineering and inspection of sidewalk around Altha Public School in accordance with the County’s Local Agency Participation contract with the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT).
Consideration will be given to only those firms that are qualified pursuant to law and that have been prequalified by FDOT to perform the indicated types of work.
Work Types: Response Deadline: Opening Date:
10.1 – Roadway Construction Engineering and Inspection (CEI) Tuesday, September 17 at 2:00 P.M. (CT)
Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 5:00 P.M. (CT)
This project is federally funded with assistance from the FDOT and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA). By submitting a letter of response, the Consu
