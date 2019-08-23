Mrs. Jessie Faircloth Mullenax, age 88, of Bristol, passed away Wednesday, August 22, 2019 in Bristol.
Jessie was born on November 26, 1930 in Telogia, FL to Joseph Faircloth and Mary Elizabeth (Trice) Faircloth and had lived in Calhoun and Liberty Counties for most of her life. She was a member of the Red Hat Ladies Club and enjoyed sewing, her flower garden, singing and most of all her family. Jessie was a homemaker and a member of the Methodist Faith. She was preceded in death by her parent, Joseph Faircloth and Mary Elizabeth (Trice); grandparents, Sarah and Zeek Trice; aunt, Ethell Furr; two sons, Terry Henderson and Daran Williams; two daughters, Rhonda Hallford and Ramona Woodhouse; two grandson, Ron Hallford and Benjamin Lisiecki; two brothers, J.A. Faircloth and Benjamin Faircloth; five sisters, Pearly Harlow, Nehi Dilbert, Naomi Grant, Myrlene Buzier and Dale Rogers.
Survivors include,
Three daughters, Melody Culler and husband, Randy of Louisiana
Donie Jones and husband, Robert of Bristol, FL
Denise Harris and her husband, Kevin of Davie, FL
14 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren
Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 10:00 am (EDT) at Bristol Pentecostal Holiness Church with Reverend Chris Goodman officiating. Interment will follow in Good Hope Cemetery in Telogia, FL. The family will receive friends Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 9:00 am (EDT) until service time at 10:00 am (EDT) at Bristol Pentecostal Holiness Church.All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL.