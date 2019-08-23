Mrs. Ethel Glennell Morris, age 68, of Altha, FL passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019 in Blountstown.
Glennell was born on September 28, 1950 in Calhoun County to James Mason Brown and Lingo (Mayo) Brown and had lived in Calhoun County all of her life. Glennell retired as custodian at the Calhoun County Court House in Blountstown with 29 years of service. She loved singing, playing the piano, cleaning, cooking and especially her family. She was a member of Abe Springs Pentecostal Holiness Church. Glennell was preceded in death by her husband, Reverend Joe Morris; parents, James Mason Brown and Lingo (Mayo) Brown; brothers, Coy Gene Brown, Buford Brown, Buddy Brown, Auburn Lee Brown; sisters, Mildred Dean, Betty Jean Bailey.
Survivors include,
Two sons, Eugene (Gene) Morris and wife, Dana of Cottondale, FL
Michael Morris and his wife, Tabatha of Altha, FL
One daughter, Renee’ Jacobs and husband, Robert of Bristol, FL
Two brothers, James Edward Brown and wife, Linda of Bristol, FL
John Neal Brown and wife, Christa of Germany
Three sisters, Leunia Shiver and her husband, James of Blountstown, FL
Gail Walker of Panama City, FL
Christell Whittington of Altha, FL
Six grandchildren, grandchildren, Zachary, Caleb, Joshua, Mica, Sara, Jezaniah (JJ)
Five great-grandchildren, Cabela, Bailey, Elaina, Raylan and Natalie
Funeral services will be held Sunday, August 25, 2019 at 2:00 pm (CDT) at the Blountstown First Pentecostal Holiness Church on Angle Street in Blountstown with Reverend Eugene Morris and Reverend Michael Morris officiating. The family will receive friends Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 1:00 pm (CDT) until service time at 2:00 pm (CDT) at Blountstown First Pentecostal Holiness Church. Interment will follow in Red Oak Cemetery in Altha, FL. All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL.