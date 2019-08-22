Tigers down NFC in classic

The home standing Eagles unveiled their new 2018 State Championship banner just before kickoff and immediately had something else to cheer about. The Tigers would kickoff to the Eagles to start the game and lightning would strike on the field again with a 92-yard kickoff return on the first play of the game. The extra point attempt was blocked off the right corner by Pola McCloud and the Tigers found themselves in a quick 6-0 hole just 17 seconds into the game. The Tigers would answer with a good drive of their own getting down to the Eagle 2-yard line facing a 2nd and goal. A fumble and penalty would back them up to the 11-yard line and a 4th and goal pass fell incomplete at the goal line to end the drive. Four plays later the Tiger defense would rise to the occasion with an Alex Valdez interception. Valdez would return the interception into Eagle territory on the 45-yard line where an inadvertent whistle would stop play. The Tiger offense took advantage of the turnover and marched 45 yards in 4 plays capped off by a Logan Pumphrey 23-yard run. Pola McCloud’s extra point gave the Tigers the 7-6 lead with 2:26 left in the 1st quarter.
The Tigers would strike again early in the 2nd quarter after back-to-back penalties by the Eagles forced them to punt from inside their own endzone. The Tigers got great field position again on the Eagle 45-yard line and two plays later Valdez found 39 yards of running room tip toeing down the left sideline for the score. Treven Smith punched in the 2-point conversion over the right side of the line behind the blocks of Logan Martin, Joseph Rector, Carson Hatchett, Garrett Martin and Zeb Kelley. The Tigers took the 15-6 lead 11 seconds into the 2nd quarter. The Eagles responded with a 10 play drive getting down to the Tiger 13 but had to settle for a 29 yard field goal with 6:53 to go in the half to cut their deficit to 15-9.
Another 39-yard run by Valdez would set the Tigers up with a first and goal at the NFC 9-yard line. One play later, Blountstown would look to add to their lead but a fumble inside the NFC 1-yard line was recovered by the Eagles in the end zone for a touchback. After a punt by NFC and another fumble by the Tigers, the Eagles would get the ball back with 4:05 left in the half and poised to take the lead into the half. The Eagles would score with about a minute left in the half on a 6-yard pass but the touchdown was called back on a block in the back penalty. That penalty would haunt the Eagles as back-to-back incomplete passes cost them points and they had to turn the ball over on downs. The Tigers took a knee to end the half and the game was discontinued at that point due to the late start.
The Tiger offense churned out 199 yards of offense in the half all on the ground. Alex Valdez carried the ball twice for 78 yards with Logan Pumphrey adding 59 yards on 9 carries. Treven Smith chipped in 44 yards on 5 carries.
Smith also lead the defense with 7 tackles. Zeb Kelley, Carson Hatchett, Cane Miller, Brent McCrone and Alex Valdez finished the night with 4 tackles each.
Head Coach Beau Johnson was pleased with his team’s effort, “I felt like our O-line and backs did a great job moving the ball against a very good football team. Pumphrey was great reading the veer. Two fumbles inside the one-yard line cost us but our defense bowed up and got us out of trouble. That is a true definition of a team win.”
The Tigers will open the regular season this Friday night as they travel to Class 5A Panama City Beach-Arnold. This marks the first ever football match-up between the two teams. Arnold has 74 players on their roster compared to Blountstown’s 22. The challenge will be keeping the Tigers fresh late into the game. Arnold lost a preseason game to Marianna last week 16-6. Game time will be 7:00 PM CT at Mike Gavlak Sports Complex on the campus of Arnold High School.