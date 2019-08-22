Submitted by
If you don't already know him, Meet Chace!! He's a loving 14-year-old that was diagnosed with Spastic Quadriplegic Cerebral Palsy, Developmental Delay and Intractable Epilepsy.
A wish granted to one special CalCo family
Thursday, August 22. 2019
So, let’s get started. Let me explain what his condition is. Cerebral palsy is caused by damage to the motor control centers of the developing brain and can occur during pregnancy, during childbirth or after birth up to about age three. Resulting in limits in movement and posture cause activity limitation and are often accompanied by disturbances of sensation, depth perception and other sight-based perceptual problems, communication ability. Impairments can also be found in cognition, and epilepsy is found in about one-third of cases. CP, no matter what the type, is often accompanied by secondary musculoskeletal problems that arise as a result of the underlying etiology.
Chace was born October 22, 2004 at 26 weeks weighing only 1lb 11oz. He was a very tiny little thing. At three days old he received too much oxygen to the brain from the ventilator that caused a ruptured blood vessel in the brain. This is what caused Chace to develop Cerebral Palsy. Chace received several surgeries during his first couple of months of life. He spent a total of 4 and a half months in the hospital before I was able to bring him home on a heart monitor and oxygen. At five years old Chace had his first seizure. It lasted 45 minutes. He then was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy with epileptic seizures. The common factors that can bring on his seizures are fevers, infections, dehydration and lack of sleep.
Chace does not sit up, walk, feed himself or talk. Although he does not do those things, he tries very hard to crawl, communicate (in his own way) and play like all the other children. He is a very outgoing little guy. He amazes most people that meet him and brings smiles to everyone that knows him.
Chace attends Blountstown High School (BHS). He loves school and the people that work with him. This school is a public school which has been an outstanding improvement for Chace. He has the biggest fan base there. They cheer him on and helps him daily. The children are taught to treat our special children how to love and accept everyone with disabilities by all staff members there. I can go on and on about this school, teachers, staff members, therapist, and bus drivers.
Please feel free to ask any questions about Chace and his condition. We feel knowledge is power and will help people to look at him more with love than sympathy. That's how he looks at everyone else.
Since Chace suffers from developmental delays and epilepsy, his neurologist PA, Stephanie Bell referred him to Make A Wish Central and Northern Florida. MAW sent two wonderful Wish Volunteers, Rick and Karen from PCB, to help get to know Chace and what his wishes would be. They have become family. Being that Chace is non-verbal Devyn and I worked with him for over three months to figure out what he would want as a dream wish. We would talk to him, show him videos, and use choices to narrow down his wants. By choices, we would give him options by using pictures and hand choices. Such as right hand one option and left hand another option. Even though he may be non-verbal he can say no and motion to yes if he wants something. He narrowed down his dream wish into three things. Make A Wish asked him to give three wishes in case they couldn’t get his first wish. He chose Aulani Disney Resort on the island of Oahu, HI as his first wish. Meet Dwyane (The Rock) Johnson as his second wish. Or a new Xbox One with the adaptive controllers for special needs people like himself as his third wish. He has always wanted a game system so he can play games with his family. We hope to get him one for Christmas.
Make A Wish Central and Northern Florida was able to bless him with his first wish and send himself along with the whole family to Hawaii for a week. On August 3rd, along with family and friends, Karen (wish Volunteer) threw Chace a sendoff Hawaiian Themed Party at the actives building at the First Baptist Church of Blountstown. Chace’s Aunt Stephanie Mears shared her birthday with him at his Party.
He woke up to a Limo ride at 4 am to the Tallahassee airport August 5th. He flew from Tallahassee to DFW and then flew from DFW to Honolulu Airport. He loved the plan rides. He got to take a Handicapped Taxi from the airport to the resort where he was greeted with lays of nut shells and fruit enriched water. The experience was like none other. The cast members at Aulani treated him like a VIP along with the natives to the island. Everyone we met treated him with a little extra love. He got to see Mickey Mouse, Minnie, Daisey, Donald, Goofy, and more. He also got to see Moana and came home with a souvenir of HeyHey the chicken from the movie. Speaking of chickens, there were chickens all over the island and even at the beach. He got the biggest kick out of that. He swam so much, ate all kinds of new food, and he got snorkel for the first time in his life. He loved seeing fish under the water while swimming on his own. He was able to use his newly purchased life vest that our wonderful community helped us raise the money for on Gofundme.
He was able to swim in the Pacific Ocean, tour some of the island and visit North Shore, try true Hawaiian Shaved Ice that he showed that he has more love for Sugar Fix’s Hawaiian Shaved Ice more. We as a family feel SF’s taste just as good as the ones in Hawaii. He truly had the best time. He smiled so much that a couple of mornings he woke up laughing for no reason. He truly shared happiness over there to everyone he met. One of his favorite parts about this dream trip was he got to meet his cousins on the island for the first time. If we had to sum up this trip in few words, it would be, “A blessing to see my child feel normal and special all at the same time.” This was a no boundaries trip. There was nothing he couldn’t do. We feel he stood taller and braver during this trip. It was just nice to not worry about any medical conditions, or limitations for a while. We left on Saturday, August 10th to return home. We were greeted Sunday, August 11th at Tallahassee Airport with another limo ride home. We are so grateful for the opportunity that we had to visit the island of Oahu. Someday we hope and pray we can pay it forward.
Chace is the son of Devyn and Michelle (Mears) Donahue of Blountstown. He has three sisters. Identical twins Trinity and Jemma age 8 and Dixie age 5. Dixie shares the same birthday as her brother Chace. October 22nd. His uncle Jacob Montijo attend the trip with him as well. His Dad and Uncle are Chace’s best friends. He loves them more than life.
His Aunt Melissa Pitts, cousins Lauren and Jarrett, and his aunts friend Chris Bridges and son Max Bridges were on vacation the time of his wish trip and were able to enjoy some time with him at the resort as well.
Chace is due for another surgery in the next couple of months. Please keep Chace and our family in your prayers.
