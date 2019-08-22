In an effort to save Altha’s old white school building from demolition, representatives of the Town of Altha met with School Superintendent Darryl Taylor, Jr., Friday and presented a letter stating their desire to acquire and renovate the historical building. The building was already in need of repair before being severly damaged during Hurricane Michael last October.
Lee Alday, Kelly King, and Jimmy Baggett met with Superintendent Taylor Friday morning requesting a delay in the demolition plans.
Superintendent Taylor polled the School Board Friday afternoon and they voted 3-1 in favor of delaying the demolition for 5 days to give the Town time get their plan in place. Monday morning, in an emergency board meeting, District 2 School Board member Ray Howell made the motion to delay demolition but the motion died for a lack of a second.
“We had meetings and workshops, advertised for bids for the demolition, and a contract has been signed,” Taylor said Tuesday morning. “An action had been taken, and our legal counsel advised another action (vote) would be necessary to change it. The motion to delay the demolition died for lack of a second.”
Superintendent Taylor pointed out that he truly understands the importance of the old school building to Altha residents and their desire to save it. “We’ve suffered significant damage in this county and we now need to focus on what we have and what we need to do to enhance what we have for our students and future students,” Taylor noted. He also pointed out insurance received on the old building would be used on future projects at Altha School.
Kelly King said Tuesday morning that she had talked with the Department of State Historical Division and there were possible sources of funding through a special category grant and disaster recovery funds from the state. “A Town meeting is scheduled for tonight (Tuesday) and I’m sure there will be more discussion. At this point, it would probably require some legal action to delay the demolition,” King stated.