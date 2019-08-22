Bristol Volunteer Fire Department Chief Dale Hobby was in Marianna Tuesday morning at the Firehouse Subs location accepting a Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation equipment grant awarded to the Bristol Volunteer Fire Department for $31,455 to fund vehicle extrication equipment. The awarded equipment will increase the fire department’s efficiency in the field and allow for quicker rescue time in emergency situations.
Attendees, in addition to Chief Hobby, included Firehouse Subs area representatives Lisa and Chris Holmes, and Firehouse Subs franchisees Chris Fabozzi and Ralph Fabozzi.
In 2005, the Firehouse Subs Founders established the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation with the mission of providing funding, lifesaving equipment, and educational opportunities to first responders and public safety organizations. Through the non-profit 501(c)(3), Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has granted more than $44 million to hometown heroes in 49 states and Puerto Rico, including more than $7.2 million in Florida.
Each restaurant recycles five-gallon pickle buckets, available to guests for a $2 donation to the Foundation. Donation canisters on register counters explain the non-profit’s mission and collect spare change, while the Round Up Program allows guests to “round up” their bill to the nearest dollar. All funds raised benefit the Foundation. The Foundation is also the beneficiary of a Charitable Sales Promotion where Firehouse of America (FOA) will donate a sum equivalent to 0.11% of all gross sales with a minimum donation of $1,000,000 through December 31, 2019. To donate online and support Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, visit FirehouseSubsFoundation.org
.