Man takes deputy’s vehicle; injured in Liberty Co. wreck

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a stolen Liberty County Deputy’s patrol vehicle. The accident occurred around 3:50 a.m. Saturday, August 17th.
According to FHP report, 21 year old Jeffery Kyle Holcomb was visiting an off duty Liberty County Deputy. Holcomb obtained the keys to the Deputy’s patrol vehicle without the Deputy’s knowledge. Witnesses, who were at the Deputy’s residence at the time, followed the patrol vehicle until they lost sight of it on County Road 67, 3.65 miles west of State Road 65. The vehicle was travelling west on County Road 67.
While Holcomb was negotiating a left curve at a high rate of speed, the vehicle traveled to the right onto the north grass shoulder while rotating clockwise. The vehicle’s rear struck two trees before coming to rest facing southeast on the north grass shoulder of County Road 67.
During the collision, Holcomb’s head struck the windshield due to his seatbelt not being worn. Holcomb was transported to Calhoun-Liberty Hospital and later transferred to Tallahassee Regional Hospital for injuries as a result of the crash.
Sergeant Derek MacLaren was the investigating officer for FHP on the accident. According to the report, the accident was alcohol related.