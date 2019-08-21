CALHOUN COUNTY
August 13
Talisha Danielle Gonzalez - violation of probation
Jason Lamar Koonce - violation of probation, failure to appear for felony offense
Cassie Janel Taylor - violation of probation
Stacey Lawshawn Barfield - smuggle contraband int/control susbstance defined provisions of
August 14
Robert Clinton Emmons - non support of children or spouse
Scottie Paul Reddick - out of county warrant
William Earl Skipper - violation of probation
Joshua Ryan Martin - out of county warrant
Albert Lee Milton - structure or conveyance
Eddie Duane Dobbins - out of county warrant
Albert Johnson, Jr. - violation of probation
Donovan Robinson - written promise to appear
Lynn Marie Kearce - criminal attempt solicit conspire, 2nd degree felony, use 2 way comm.
William Henry Booth - criminal attempt solicit conspire 2nd degree felony, use 2 way communication device to facilitate felony
August 15
Samantha D. Williams - violation of probation
Gary Medline - defraud innkeeper under 300 dollars
Traci Marie Huff - criminal attempt solicit conspire, 3rd degree felony
Rodney Wayne Keene - syntha narcotic-sell/schedule I or II, possession of weapon/by convicted felon firemar or conceal weapon, carrying concealed weapon/firearm, amphetamine-smuggle/or methamphetamine capital imp 400 grams more, drugs - traffic/4 grams less 30 kg other control substance, drugs/possess new leghend drug without prescription, narcotic equip-possess/naracotic equip-possess and or use, marijuana-possess/with intent to sell mfg or deliver schedule I, aggravated assault/with deadly weapon without intent to kill, resist officer/with violence
August 16
Luke Allen Tompkins - out of county warrant
Timothy Flanders - larc/300 less 10k dollars from 65 year old
Sheriff's Log for 08/21/19
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)