Legals for 08-21-19

Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Larry Waldorff is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO:35
YEAR OF 2016
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel # 28-1N-08-0000-0045-0000
Commence at the NE Corner of SW 1/4 of NW 1/4 of Section 28, Township 1 North, Range 8 West, Calhoun County, Florida, thence South 00 Degrees 04 Minutes West 915.0 feet; thence South 89 Degrees 48 Minutes West 561.0 feet to the place of beginning, thence from said place of beginning, run South 89 Degrees 43 Minutes West 72.60 feet, thence South 0 Degrees 53 Minutes West 150 feet, to the North right of way line of Lambert Avenue; thence North 89 Degrees 47 Minutes East along the North right of way line of Lambert Street, 75.9 feet, thence North 0 Degrees 04 Minutes East 150.0 feet to place of beginning. Containing 0.26 acre, more or less.
ALSO:
Commence at the Northeast Corner of SW 1/4 of NW 1/4 of Section 28, Township 1 North, Range 8 West, Calhoun County, Florida, thence South 00 Degrees 04 Minutes West 915.0 feet; thence South 89 Degrees 48 Minutes West 633.6 feet, to place of beginning, thence from place of beginning, run South 89 Degrees 48 Minutes West 72.6 feet; thence South 2 Degrees 35 Minutes West 150.0 feet to the North right of way line of Lambert Street, thence North 89 Degrees 47 Minutes East along the North right of way line of Lambert Street 75.9 feet, thence North 0 Degrees 53 Minutes East 150.0 feet to the place of beginning. Containing 0.26 acre, more or less.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
John O. Jackson (EST)
C/O Amy Dyanne Jackson (ST LE)
5717 SW SR 73
Kinard, Fl 32449
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on September 5, 2019, at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Calhoun County is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO:640
YEAR OF 2014
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel # 11-1N-11-0560-0010-1000
Lots 9 and 10, Block 10, Lake McKenzie Homes Subdivision, according to the Official Plat thereof, as recorded in the Public Records of Calhoun County, Florida, September 5, 1961 Plat Book 1, Page 52.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Joseph S. Merson
Fumi Mersom
95-054 Hokuiwa St., Apt. 110
Mililani Town, HI 96789-1505
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on September 5, 2019, at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Calhoun County is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO:642
YEAR OF 2014
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel # 11-1N-11-0560-0014-1000
Lot 10, Block 14, Lake McKenzie Homes Subdivision, according to the Official Plat thereof, filed for record on the 5th day September 1961, and recorded in Plat Book No. 1, on page 52, in the Deed Records of said Calhoun County, Florida.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Eric C. Page
PCS 1012, Box 691
FPO, AA 34058
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on September 5, 2019, at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Calhoun County is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 160 OF 2014
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel # 33-1N-08-0320-0000-0400
Lots 4 and 5 of Hayes Second Addition to Blountstown, (an unrecorded Subdivision) being described as follows: Commence at a found iron rod and cap RLS #3214, marking the Southeast Corner of Section 33, Township 1 North, Range 8 West, Calhoun County, Florida, and run thence North 89 Degrees 14 Minutes 39 Seconds West along the South boundary of Section 33, a distance of 1180.25 feet to a point lying on the Easterly right of way boundary of River Street; thence North 20 Degrees 05 Minutes 30 Seconds West along said Easterly right of way boundary, a distance of 2421.00 feet to a point marking the intersection of said Easterly right of way boundary with the Northerly right of way boundary of Southeast Gadsden Street; thence run South 88 Degrees 58 Minutes 01 Second East along said Northerly right of way boundary, a distance of 200.00 feet to an iron rod and cap LB # 732, marking the Southwest Corner of lands described in Official Records Book 210, at Pages 233 and 234, of the Public Records of said County; thence along the boundary of said lands as follows: thence leaving said Northerly right of way boundary, thence North 20 degrees 05 Minutes 30 Seconds West, a distance of 50.00 feet to an iron rod and cap LS # 5024 and the POINT OF BEGINNING. From said POINT OF BEGINNING, thence South 88 Degrees 58 Minutes 01 Second East, a distance of 150.00 feet to an iron rod and cap LB#732; thence leaving the boundary of said lands run thence North 20 Degrees 05 Minutes 30 Seconds West, a distance of 100.00 feet to an iron rod and cap LS # 5024; Thence North 88 Degrees 58 Minutes 01 Second West, a distance of 150.00 feet to an iron rod and cap LS # 5024; Thence South 20 Degrees 05 Minutes 30 Seconds East, a distance of 100.00 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING, Containing 0.32 acre, more or less
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Sally Laverne Gadson and Edward Lamar McWhite (DEC)
PO Box 522
Blountstown, Fl. 32424
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on September 5, 2019 At 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Calhoun County is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 253 OF 2014
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel # 32-1S-08-0000-0007-0000
Begin at the NE. Corner of the S 1/2 of the NW 1/4 of the NW 1/4 of Section 32, Township 1 South, Range 8 West, Calhoun County, Florida, and run West 210 feet, thence run South 60 feet, thence run East 210 feet, thence North 60 feet, to the POINT OF BEGINNING.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Walter Mortgage CO, LLC
3000 Bayport Drive, Suite 1100
Tampa, Fl. 33607
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on
September 5, 2019
At 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Calhoun County is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 577 OF 2014
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel # 12-3S-10-0160-000H-0900
Lot 9, Block “I”, and Lot 9, Block “ H”, less 30 feet on East side of Lot 9, Block “H”, Cypress Park Subdivision, according to Plat of record in Office of Clerk of Circuit Court of Calhoun County, Florida, and being in Section 12, Township 3 South, Range 10 West. ALSO: A strip 30 feet wide East and West by 75 feet long North and South, lying between Lot 9, Block “I” and Lot 9, Block “H”, and being a portion of Bay Street according to Plat of Cypress Park, all according to Cypress Park Sub-Division, recorded in Office of Clerk of Circuit Court of Calhoun County, Florida, and being in Section 12, Township 3 South, Range 10 West.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Shirley J. Hill
601 Edgewater Drive
Pensacola, Fl. 32507
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on
September 5, 2019 At 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
Invitation to Bid
Pursuant to the regulations found at 2 Code of Federal Regulations (CFR), Part 200 et seq, in addition to the statutory authority requirements, and programmatic guidance governing the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Disaster Recovery Programs, the Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners invites qualified firms to submit a bid for the Hurricane Michael restoration/repair of the Kinard Community Center & Pavilion at 25416 SR 73 South, Kinard, Florida 32449.
Bids Due: Deliver sealed bids to the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 1 PM CDT at the Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue, Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424. Bids after this date and time will not be accepted. Bids will be opened and read aloud at the Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners Regular Board meeting on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 2:00 PM CDT located in the Emergency Operations Center at 20859 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, FL 32424.
Bid Package:
Hurricane Michael Restoration/Repair of the Kinard Community Center & Pavilion
Bid Documents:
Bid Documents are available by emailing cranew@calhouncountygov.com or calling 850-674-8075. All submitted bids must include copies of Insurance and all relevant Licenses, detailed Experience, Labor and Equipment Capabilities and Financial Capacity to complete the work.
Pre-Bid Meeting: A mandatory pre-bid meeting will be held at the Kinard Community Center, 25416 SR 73 South, Kinard, Florida, 32449 Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 10 AM CDT. This meeting is mandatory to submit a bid for this project.
Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all bids received and to waive any and all minor irregularities or informalities in any bid.
Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners encourages Minority Business Enterprises to respond to this Bid Invitation.
Legal Notice
The Calhoun County School Board proposes to amend policies as required by Florida Statute for the Calhoun County Schools as follows:
ADMINISTRATIVE PROCEDURES ACT
CALHOUN COUNTY SCHOOLS
CHAPTER 6 – HUMAN RESOURCES SERVICES
Amend Policies:
Policy 6.912 Terminal Sick Leave and Vacation Pay
Entire proposals are available for viewing at the School Superintendent’s Office, Room G-20, Calhoun County Court House, Blountstown, Florida.
A hearing will be held on the above policy at the Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Ave, East, Room G-35 in Blountstown, Florida at the Regular School Board meeting beginning at 5:00 P.M., CDT, Thursday, September 10, 2019.
Danny Ryals, Board Chair
Calhoun County School Board
Attest:
Darryl Taylor, Jr., Superintendent
Calhoun County Schools
