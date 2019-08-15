Tigers face NFC in Pre-Season Classic Friday

The 2019 version of the Blountstown Tigers will be taking the field this Friday night in Tallahassee against the defending Class 2A Champions North Florida Christian. The game will be a preseason game that does not count towards their regular season record but will go a long way in determining where the Tigers will fit in terms of competition this year. The Tigers will play out of classification at least 4 times this year with games against Class 5A Panama City Beach-Arnold along with Class 4A Marianna and Bay. A few long-standing rivals remain on the schedule with Liberty County, Chipley and Port St. Joe. New to the schedule this year is Deerfield-Windsor a Class 3A team out of Albany, GA.
It has been difficult for local, rural schools to complete their schedules since the FHSAA eliminated districts in Class A and went to a regional format. The regional format does not require schools to play each other during the regular season. Because of this the Tigers have joined a newly formed conference in the Sunshine State Athletic Conference (SSAC). The new SSAC has a 12 team North Division that will participate in a 3-week tournament to end the season giving the Tigers the remaining 3 games needed to complete their 10-game schedule. During that tournament, the 4 teams that advance after game 8 and 9 will play in a SSAC North Division Championship game at the newly renovated Tommy Oliver Stadium in Panama City. After that, the Tigers will remain eligible to play in the FHSAA playoff system if they qualify.
The Tigers lost 14 seniors off last year’s squad that went 8-3. This year the Tigers will field a rooster of 27 players with 11 of those being seniors. Junior QB Logan Pumphrey will take over play-calling duties. The leading rusher and receiver from 2018 will return in Senior Treven Smith. Smith accounted for nearly 1,500 all-purpose yards last year including 15 TD’s and 4, 2-point conversions for a total of 98 points. Seniors Alex Valdez, Cane Miller, Pola McCloud and Javian Rives return to help complete the offensive skill positions. Sophomores Garret Martin, Mikis Engram and Darian Mills will see time in the backfield. The offensive line will be the Tigers strength with 4 position players returning. The line will be anchored by Junior center Brody Hall. Sophomores Logan Martin and Ayden McPherson will play guard with Seniors Joseph Rector and Carson Hatchett filling in the tackle positions. Sophomore Jarian Mosely completes the line at the tight end position. Cody Peavy, Brent McCrone, Michael Abbott and John Hughes will also see time on the line.
Defensively, the Tigers return the leading tackler from 2018 in Senior middle linebacker Zeb Kelley. Kelley finished last year with 124 tackles through 11 games. Once again, the strength of the defense should be the big guys up front. Senior Cody Peavy moves to the nose guard position flanked by Carson Hatchett and Joseph Rector. Line play will also include Jarian Mosely, Ayden McPherson and Logan Martin. The inside linebacker position will be anchored by Zeb Kelly and Garrett Martin along with Michael Abbott and Mikis Engram. The outside linebacker spots will be pinned down by Seniors Brent McCrone and Cane Miller. Additional linebacker play will be filled by Darian Mills and Senior Jaquille Martin. The cornerbacks will be manned by Javian Rives and Pola McCloud with safeties Treven Smith, Alex Valdez and Sophomore Kaiden Hatchett.
Second year Head Coach Beau Johnson isready to get the season started. “We are excited for the upcoming challenges. Not many times in 22 years of coaching do we get to open playing a defending state champion and nationally ranked program. We are looking forward to an awesome atmosphere in Tallahassee this week.”
A community wide pep rally will introduce the 2019 Tigers and coaches. The pep rally will be held Wednesday, August 12th at 6:00 PM CT at the Blountstown High School Auditorium. Game time this Friday night August 16th in Tallahassee on the North Florida Christian campus will be 6:30 PM CT.