Newly formed foundation will work to renovate and promote Calhoun County

Jami Daniels Joe will be stepping down from her position as President of Main Street Blountstown to become the Chairman of the recently formed Calhoun County Community foundation. She will be joined by a group of dedicated citizens interested in making our county a better place to live.
The Foundation is an applied 501-C3 non profit organization with a goal of taking a grass roots approach to restore, renovate and promote community outreach in Calhoun County, FL. All funds raised by the Foundation go back into our communities.
The Foundation is comprised of a board of directors all of whom are volunteers, and represent each of our five county districts.
Property Appraiser Carla Peacock will represent District 1 and serve as Vice Chairman. Kelly King will represent District 2 and will be joined by Brandy Blackburn in District 3, Willie Brown in District 4, and Linda Kemp Rex in District 5. Angie Davis will serve the Foundation with her expertise in Graphics, Media and Marketing.
The Foundation will do small fundraisers throughout the year, but the annual fundraiser will be the Florida Panhandle Pioneer Festival with the inaugural event set for February 2020.
Over the next few months, the Foundation will be heading up several fundraising efforts to benefit Calhoun County including Hurricane Michael commemorative photo albums, homecoming t-shirts, 2020 Calhoun County calendars, and Calhoun County holiday shirts.
“We are currently finalizing our Rural Reading initiative. We have partnered with Ladona Kelley to place Little Libraries throughout the county at various public spaces. The little libraries will house free books for children to enjoy and will be placed at several parks and business around the county over the next few weeks,” Joe reported. “We will be hosting several fundraisers over the next few months to get things moving quickly,” she added.
Other initiatives currently being planned are Halloween movies in the park, and county wide park renovations and promotions.
For more information or how to help the foundation, people can email us at calhouncountycf@gmail.com
or visit our social media on facebook and instagram @Calhoun County Community Foundation
Our website will be launched soon at www.calhouncountycf.org