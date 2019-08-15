Two seriously injured in Liberty County accident on Highway 20

On Friday, August 9 around 6:30 AM three vehicles collided ending in serious injuries for two of the drivers. Vehicle 1, driven by Johnathan Harris of Crawfordville, was traveling west on SR 20 in the inside lane. Vehicle 1 attempted to pass Vehicle 2, driven by Dusty Cravens of Marianna, before having to merge into one lane, but was unsuccessful.
While attempting to pass Cravens, Harris struck Craven’s rear passenger door with its driver side rear door. Harris then lost control of his vehicle and began to rotate counterclockwise.
Harris then traveled across both East bound lanes before striking the guardrail with his front bumper. Harris came to a final rest on it’s roof, against a guardrail, facing East. After the collison Craven traveled across the median and pressed against the guardrail facing South, just East of Harris.
Vehicle 3, driven by John Tipton of Bristol, was travelling East in the outside lane when he saw both vehicle 1 and 2 cross the median. Tipton’s vehicle was struck by debris on his windshield and roof.
After the collision Tipton was able to pull between Harris and Cravens where it came to rest. Both Harris and Cravens received serious injuries. Harris was transported to TMH and Cravens was transported to Calhoun Liberty Hospital. Tipton received no injuries.