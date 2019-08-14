Legals for 08-14-19
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Ricky L. Marshall is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO:545
YEAR OF 2015
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel # 03-1N-11-0000-0059-0600
Begin at the Southeast Corner of N1/2 OF SW 1/4 OF NW 1/4 OF NW 1/4, Section 3, Township 1 North, Range 11 West and run West 220 feet for the POINT OF BEGINNING; thence run North 160 feet; thence run West 100 feet; thence run South 160 feet; thence run East 100 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING and being Lots 13, 14, 15, & 16 Block B of an unrecorded plat.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Leonard L. Koja
Lottie M. Koja
798 Lockmoore Court
Rochester Hills, MI 48307
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on August 22, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Calhoun County is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO: 765
YEAR OF 2014
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel # 28-2N-11-0530-0001-7700
Lots 77 thru 86, Block 1, Lake Center Park Subdivision, as per Plat recorded in Plat Records of Calhoun County, Florida.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Interput Realty, Inc.
1274 49th St., Suite 181
Brooklyn, NY 11219
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on August 22, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Calhoun County is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO: 764
YEAR OF 2014
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel # 28-2N-11-0530-0001-6500
Lot 65 thru 72, Block 1, Lake Center Park Subdivision, as per Plat recorded in Plat Records of Calhoun County, Florida.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Interput Realty, Inc.
1274 49th St., Suite 181
Brooklyn, NY 11219
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on August 22, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Calhoun County is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO:842
YEAR OF 2014
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel # 32-2N-11-0700-0008-0000
Lot 3-5, 10, 11, and 15-16, Block 8, Re-Plat of Mirror Lakes Homesites, as per Plat recorded in the Plat Records of Calhoun County, Florida.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Austin Hunt
3025 Par Drive
Vero Beach, FL 32960
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on August 22, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Ricky L. Marshall is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO:531
YEAR OF 2015
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY 02-1N-11-0560-0004-1200
Lot 12, Block 4, Lake Mckenzie Homes Subdivision, Calhoun County, Florida, lying and being in Section 2, Township 1 North, Range 11 West.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
James I. Hobbs, Sr. and Suzan W. Hobbs
5306 NW Sky Line Drive
Altha, Fl. 32421
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on August 22, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT James L. Sledge is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO:841
YEAR OF 2014
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY 23-2N-11-0000-0006-0000
W 1/2 of SE 1/4 of SE 1/4 of Section 23, Township 2 North, Range 11 West, Containing 20 acres, more or less
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Roger H. Barter
11832 Old Ranch Road
Victorville, CA 92392
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on September 5, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT James L. Sledge is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO:308
YEAR OF 2012
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY 11-1N-09-0000-0006-0700
PARCEL !
COMMENCE at the Northeast Corner of the Southeaster Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 11, Township 1 North, Range 9 West, Calhoun County, Florida, and run thence North 89 degrees 57 minutes 39 seconds West along the Northerly boundary of said Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter, a distance of 528.01 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING. From said POINT OF BEGINNING, thence South 00 degrees 21 minutes 56 seconds East, a distance of 330.00 feet; thence North 89 degrees 57 minutes 38 seconds West, a distance of 140.10 feet; thence North 00 degrees 21 minutes 56 seconds West, a distance of 330.00 feet to the aforesaid northerly boundary; thence South 89 degrees 57 minutes 39 seconds East along said Northerly boundary, a distance of 140.10 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING. Containing 1.06 acres, more or less.
PARCEL II
Southeast 1/4 of Northwest 1/4 of Section 11, Township 1 North, Range 9 West, LESS AND EXCEPT THE FOLLOWING: Begin at the NE Corner of the South 1/2 of Northwest 1/4 of Section 11, township 1 North, Range 9 West, thence run West 667 feet; thence run South to the South boundary of the SE 1/4 of NW 1/4, thence run East 667 feet; thence run North to the POINT OF BEGINNING.
ALSO, LESS AND EXCEPT that Deeded to Albert C. Willis and wife, Hilda Jane Willis, as per Deed recorded in O.R. Book 108, Range 237 Public Records of Calhoun County, Florida.
ALSO, LESS AND EXCEPT that Deeded to Albert C. Willis, as per Deed recorded in O.R. Book 140, Page 83, of the Public Records of Calhoun County, Florida.
ALSO, LESS AND EXCEPT that Deeded to Hudson M. Willis, as per Deed recorded in O.R. Book 217, Page 750 Public Records of Calhoun County, Florida.
ALSO, LESS AND EXCEPT that Deeded to James G. Willis, as per Deed recorded in O.R. Book 140, Page 84, of the Public Records of Calhoun County, Florida.
ALSO, LESS AND EXCEPT that Deeded to Guilford L. McDonald and wife, Bonnie M. McDonald, as per Deed recorded in O.R. Book 146, Page 541 Public Records of Calhoun County Florida.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Albert CX. Willis
Hilda J. Willis
16827 NE Morgan Tucker Rd.
Altha, FL 32421
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on September 5, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Larry Waldorff is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO:35
YEAR OF 2016
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel # 28-1N-08-0000-0045-0000
Commence at the NE Corner of SW 1/4 of NW 1/4 of Section 28, Township 1 North, Range 8 West, Calhoun County, Florida, thence South 00 Degrees 04 Minutes West 915.0 feet; thence South 89 Degrees 48 Minutes West 561.0 feet to the place of beginning, thence from said place of beginning, run South 89 Degrees 43 Minutes West 72.60 feet, thence South 0 Degrees 53 Minutes West 150 feet, to the North right of way line of Lambert Avenue; thence North 89 Degrees 47 Minutes East along the North right of way line of Lambert Street, 75.9 feet, thence North 0 Degrees 04 Minutes East 150.0 feet to place of beginning. Containing 0.26 acre, more or less.
ALSO:
Commence at the Northeast Corner of SW 1/4 of NW 1/4 of Section 28, Township 1 North, Range 8 West, Calhoun County, Florida, thence South 00 Degrees 04 Minutes West 915.0 feet; thence South 89 Degrees 48 Minutes West 633.6 feet, to place of beginning, thence from place of beginning, run South 89 Degrees 48 Minutes West 72.6 feet; thence South 2 Degrees 35 Minutes West 150.0 feet to the North right of way line of Lambert Street, thence North 89 Degrees 47 Minutes East along the North right of way line of Lambert Street 75.9 feet, thence North 0 Degrees 53 Minutes East 150.0 feet to the place of beginning. Containing 0.26 acre, more or less.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
John O. Jackson (EST)
C/O Amy Dyanne Jackson (ST LE)
5717 SW SR 73
Kinard, Fl 32449
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on September 5, 2019, at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Calhoun County is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO:642
YEAR OF 2014
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel # 11-1N-11-0560-0014-1000
Lot 10, Block 14, Lake McKenzie Homes Subdivision, according to the Official Plat thereof, filed for record on the 5th day September 1961, and recorded in Plat Book No. 1, on page 52, in the Deed Records of said Calhoun County, Florida.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Eric C. Page
PCS 1012, Box 691
FPO, AA 34058
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on September 5, 2019, at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Calhoun County is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 160 OF 2014
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel # 33-1N-08-0320-0000-0400
Lots 4 and 5 of Hayes Second Addition to Blountstown, (an unrecorded Subdivision) being described as follows: Commence at a found iron rod and cap RLS #3214, marking the Southeast Corner of Section 33, Township 1 North, Range 8 West, Calhoun County, Florida, and run thence North 89 Degrees 14 Minutes 39 Seconds West along the South boundary of Section 33, a distance of 1180.25 feet to a point lying on the Easterly right of way boundary of River Street; thence North 20 Degrees 05 Minutes 30 Seconds West along said Easterly right of way boundary, a distance of 2421.00 feet to a point marking the intersection of said Easterly right of way boundary with the Northerly right of way boundary of Southeast Gadsden Street; thence run South 88 Degrees 58 Minutes 01 Second East along said Northerly right of way boundary, a distance of 200.00 feet to an iron rod and cap LB # 732, marking the Southwest Corner of lands described in Official Records Book 210, at Pages 233 and 234, of the Public Records of said County; thence along the boundary of said lands as follows: thence leaving said Northerly right of way boundary, thence North 20 degrees 05 Minutes 30 Seconds West, a distance of 50.00 feet to an iron rod and cap LS # 5024 and the POINT OF BEGINNING. From said POINT OF BEGINNING, thence South 88 Degrees 58 Minutes 01 Second East, a distance of 150.00 feet to an iron rod and cap LB#732; thence leaving the boundary of said lands run thence North 20 Degrees 05 Minutes 30 Seconds West, a distance of 100.00 feet to an iron rod and cap LS # 5024; Thence North 88 Degrees 58 Minutes 01 Second West, a distance of 150.00 feet to an iron rod and cap LS # 5024; Thence South 20 Degrees 05 Minutes 30 Seconds East, a distance of 100.00 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING, Containing 0.32 acre, more or less
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Sally Laverne Gadson and Edward Lamar McWhite (DEC)
PO Box 522
Blountstown, Fl. 32424
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on September 5, 2019 At 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
INVITATION FOR BID (IFB)
IFB No. GC2018092545-02300`-5741: Roof and Siding Repair Services
DESCRIPTION: Furnish all required labor, materials and equipment necessary to provide Scope-of-Service at the described location. Work is being authorized by SynergyNDS as part of the TurnKey Recovery Program℠ in limited liability partnership with the Florida Municipal Insurance Trust (FMIT).
LOCATION: Calhoun County | Kinard Fire Department | Roof and Siding Repair Services | 5382 SW State Road 73, Blountstown, FL
SUBMITTAL INSTRUCTIONS: For purposes of generating bid - IFB Packet includes scope specifications and bid sheet specific to referenced project.
□ Bids shall be received no later than 08/15/19 (emailed to bids@synergynds.com)
□ Include Subject Line Reference: IFB No. GC2018092545-023001-5740: Roof and Siding Repair Services
□ Contractor is required to identify and validate all necessary task items, measurements/dimensions &/or other applicable conditions in support of described scope-of-work. Contractor’s Bid is to account for all work to be performed in accordance to trade standards and as required by Ordinance & Law (whether or not a 3rd Party Professional has provided additional comment/support material).
□ Bid shall be completed and submitted using ONLY the Contractor Submittal Form (provided at the end of the IFB Packet).
□ Bid award will be made based on best overall LUMP SUM project value as determined by SynergyNDS in accordance to market valuation, project demands &/or critical path. Contributing factors, in addition to price, may be considered as necessary to help determine bid award based on any additional criteria set forth by the specific FMIT Insured Member.
□ Bids received after above deadline or that are not submitted in accordance to Submittal Instructions may be rejected without further explanation or contractor notification.
□ SynergyNDS reserves the right to modify this IFB at any time during the bid process. Timely notice to all bidders will be given.
RETURN BID TO:
SynergyNDS / Hurricane Michael Recovery
FMIT Turnkey Recovery Program Attention: bids@synergynds.com
Request On-Site Project Visit by emailing bids@synergynds.com
Legal Notice
INVITATION FOR BID (IFB)
IFB No. GC2018092545-023001-5740: Roof and Siding Repair Services
DESCRIPTION: Furnish all required labor, materials and equipment necessary to provide Scope-of-Service at the described location. Work is being authorized by SynergyNDS as part of the TurnKey Recovery Program℠ in limited liability partnership with the Florida Municipal Insurance Trust (FMIT).
LOCATION: Calhoun County | Scotts Ferry Fire Department | Roof and Siding Repair Services | 7226 SE Iola Road, Blountstown, FL
SUBMITTAL INSTRUCTIONS: For purposes of generating bid - IFB Packet includes scope specifications and bid sheet specific to referenced project.
□ Bids shall be received no later than 08/15/19 (emailed to bids@synergynds.com)
□ Include Subject Line Reference: IFB No. GC2018092545-023001-5741: Roof and Siding Repair Services
□ Contractor is required to identify and validate all necessary task items, measurements/dimensions &/or other applicable conditions in support of described scope-of-work. Contractor’s Bid is to account for all work to be performed in accordance to trade standards and as required by Ordinance & Law (whether or not a 3rd Party Professional has provided additional comment/support material).
□ Bid shall be completed and submitted using ONLY the Contractor Submittal Form (provided at the end of the IFB Packet).
□ Bid award will be made based on best overall LUMP SUM project value as determined by SynergyNDS in accordance to market valuation, project demands &/or critical path. Contributing factors, in addition to price, may be considered as necessary to help determine bid award based on any additional criteria set forth by the specific FMIT Insured Member.
□ Bids received after above deadline or that are not submitted in accordance to Submittal Instructions may be rejected without further explanation or contractor notification.
□ SynergyNDS reserves the right to modify this IFB at any time during the bid process. Timely notice to all bidders will be given.
RETURN BID TO:
SynergyNDS / Hurricane Michael Recovery
FMIT Turnkey Recovery Program Attention: bids@synergynds.com
Request On-Site Project Visit by emailing bids@synergynds.com
Legal Notice
INVITATION FOR BID (IFB)
IFB No. GC2018092545-023001-5736: Roof Repair Services
DESCRIPTION: Furnish all required labor, materials and equipment necessary to provide Scope-of-Service at the described location. Work is being authorized by SynergyNDS as part of the TurnKey Recovery Program℠ in limited liability partnership with the Florida Municipal Insurance Trust (FMIT).
LOCATION: Calhoun County | Nettle Ridge Fire Department | Roof and Siding Repair Services | 20761 NE Gum Street, Blountstown, FL
SUBMITTAL INSTRUCTIONS: For purposes of generating bid - IFB Packet includes scope specifications and bid sheet specific to referenced project.
□ Bids shall be received no later than 08/15/19 (emailed to bids@synergynds.com)
□ Include Subject Line Reference: IFB No. GC2018092545-023001-5736: Roof Repair Services
□ Contractor is required to identify and validate all necessary task items, measurements/dimensions &/or other applicable conditions in support of described scope-of-work. Contractor’s Bid is to account for all work to be performed in accordance to trade standards and as required by Ordinance & Law (whether or not a 3rd Party Professional has provided additional comment/support material).
□ Bid shall be completed and submitted using ONLY the Contractor Submittal Form (provided at the end of the IFB Packet).
□ Bid award will be made based on best overall LUMP SUM project value as determined by SynergyNDS in accordance to market valuation, project demands &/or critical path. Contributing factors, in addition to price, may be considered as necessary to help determine bid award based on any additional criteria set forth by the specific FMIT Insured Member.
□ Bids received after above deadline or that are not submitted in accordance to Submittal Instructions may be rejected without further explanation or contractor notification.
□ SynergyNDS reserves the right to modify this IFB at any time during the bid process. Timely notice to all bidders will be given.
RETURN BID TO:
SynergyNDS / Hurricane Michael Recovery
FMIT Turnkey Recovery Program Attention: bids@synergynds.com
Request On-Site Project Visit by emailing bids@synergynds.com
Legal Notice
INVITATION FOR BID (IFB)
IFB NO. GC2018092545-02001-5729: Roof and Wall Repair Services
DESCRIPTION: Furnish all required labor, materials and equipment necessary to provide Scope-of-Service at the described location. Work is being authorized by SynergyNDS as part of the TurnKey Recovery Program℠ in limited liability partnership with the Florida Municipal Insurance Trust (FMIT).
LOCATION: Calhoun County | West Side Fire Department | Roof and Wall Repair Services | 18212 State Road 20 West, Blountstown, FL
SUBMITTAL INSTRUCTIONS: For purposes of generating bid - IFB Packet includes scope specifications and bid sheet specific to referenced project.
□ Bids shall be received no later than 08/15/19 (emailed to bids@synergynds.com)
□ Include Subject Line Reference: IFB No. GC2018092545-023001-5729: Roof and Wall Repair Services
□ Contractor is required to identify and validate all necessary task items, measurements/dimensions &/or other applicable conditions in support of described scope-of-work. Contractor’s Bid is to account for all work to be performed in accordance to trade standards and as required by Ordinance & Law (whether or not a 3rd Party Professional has provided additional comment/support material).
□ Bid shall be completed and submitted using ONLY the Contractor Submittal Form (provided at the end of the IFB Packet).
□ Bid award will be made based on best overall LUMP SUM project value as determined by SynergyNDS in accordance to market valuation, project demands &/or critical path. Contributing factors, in addition to price, may be considered as necessary to help determine bid award based on any additional criteria set forth by the specific FMIT Insured Member.
□ Bids received after above deadline or that are not submitted in accordance to Submittal Instructions may be rejected without further explanation or contractor notification.
□ SynergyNDS reserves the right to modify this IFB at any time during the bid process. Timely notice to all bidders will be given.
RETURN BID TO:
SynergyNDS / Hurricane Michael Recovery
FMIT Turnkey Recovery Program Attention: bids@synergynds.com
Request On-Site Project Visit by emailing bids@synergynds.com
Legal Notice
Invitation to Bid
Pursuant to the regulations found at 2 Code of Federal Regulations (CFR), Part 200 et seq, in addition to the statutory authority requirements, and programmatic guidance governing the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Disaster Recovery Programs, the Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners invites qualified firms to submit a bid for the Hurricane Michael restoration/repair of the Kinard Community Center & Pavilion at 25416 SR 73 South, Kinard, Florida 32449.
Bids Due: Deliver sealed bids to the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 1 PM CDT at the Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue, Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424. Bids after this date and time will not be accepted. Bids will be opened and read aloud at the Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners Regular Board meeting on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 2:00 PM CDT located in the Emergency Operations Center at 20859 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, FL 32424.
Bid Package:
Hurricane Michael Restoration/Repair of the Kinard Community Center & Pavilion
Bid Documents:
Bid Documents are available by emailing cranew@calhouncountygov.com or calling 850-674-8075. All submitted bids must include copies of Insurance and all relevant Licenses, detailed Experience, Labor and Equipment Capabilities and Financial Capacity to complete the work.
Pre-Bid Meeting: A mandatory pre-bid meeting will be held at the Kinard Community Center, 25416 SR 73 South, Kinard, Florida, 32449 Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 10 AM CDT. This meeting is mandatory to submit a bid for this project.
Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all bids received and to waive any and all minor irregularities or informalities in any bid.
Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners encourages Minority Business Enterprises to respond to this Bid Invitation.
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Calhoun County is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 253 OF 2014
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel # 32-1S-08-0000-0007-0000
Begin at the NE. Corner of the S 1/2 of the NW 1/4 of the NW 1/4 of Section 32, Township 1 South, Range 8 West, Calhoun County, Florida, and run West 210 feet, thence run South 60 feet, thence run East 210 feet, thence North 60 feet, to the POINT OF BEGINNING.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Walter Mortgage CO, LLC
3000 Bayport Drive, Suite 1100
Tampa, Fl. 33607
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on
September 5, 2019
At 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Calhoun County is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 577 OF 2014
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel # 12-3S-10-0160-000H-0900
Lot 9, Block “I”, and Lot 9, Block “ H”, less 30 feet on East side of Lot 9, Block “H”, Cypress Park Subdivision, according to Plat of record in Office of Clerk of Circuit Court of Calhoun County, Florida, and being in Section 12, Township 3 South, Range 10 West. ALSO: A strip 30 feet wide East and West by 75 feet long North and South, lying between Lot 9, Block “I” and Lot 9, Block “H”, and being a portion of Bay Street according to Plat of Cypress Park, all according to Cypress Park Sub-Division, recorded in Office of Clerk of Circuit Court of Calhoun County, Florida, and being in Section 12, Township 3 South, Range 10 West.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Shirley J. Hill
601 Edgewater Drive
Pensacola, Fl. 32507
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on
September 5, 2019 At 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
The Calhoun County School Board proposes to amend policies as required by Florida Statute for the Calhoun County Schools as follows:
ADMINISTRATIVE PROCEDURES ACT
CALHOUN COUNTY SCHOOLS
CHAPTER 6 – HUMAN RESOURCES SERVICES
Amend Policies:
Policy 6.912 Terminal Sick Leave and Vacation Pay
Entire proposals are available for viewing at the School Superintendent’s Office, Room G-20, Calhoun County Court House, Blountstown, Florida.
A hearing will be held on the above policy at the Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Ave, East, Room G-35 in Blountstown, Florida at the Regular School Board meeting beginning at 5:00 P.M., CDT, Thursday, September 10, 2019.
Danny Ryals, Board Chair
Calhoun County School Board
Attest:
Darryl Taylor, Jr., Superintendent
Calhoun County Schools
Legal Notice
INVITATION TO BID
CALHOUN COUNTY DISTRICT SCHOOL
BMS, CEMS and APS Schools
Hurricane Michael Emergency Roof Repairs
20859 Central Avenue E., #G20
Blountstown, Florida32424
You are invited to bid on a General Contract, which includes Emergency Hurricane Roof Repairs to prevent further leakage on roofs at Blountstown Middle School, Carr Elementary & Middle School and Altha Public School for Calhoun County District Schools, Blountstown, FL. This work includes reroofing and repairs of partial and/or entire buildings on each campus. All Bids must be in a lump sum basis.
All Bidders are to submit with the Bid Package, a properly executed “Contractor’s Qualification Statement” AIA Document A-305 which is to include a current financial statement, an experience, competence and performance report, and references from at least three prior projects similar in size and scope, along with the name of a contact person on each of those projects.
A Mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held for Certified Roofing/GeneralContractors on August 20, 2019 at 2:00PM CST starting at Altha Public School, 25820 N.E. Fuqua Circle, Altha, FL 32421.
Calhoun County Districts Schools will receive sealed Bids until 2:30PM CST on August 29, 2019 in the Board Room at the Calhoun County District Schools Administrative Building, 20859 Central Ave E. #G20, Blountstown, FL 32424. Bids received after that time will not be accepted. Bids will be opened publicly and read aloud at 2:31PM of the same date. Calhoun County District Schools reserves the right to waive irregularities and to reject any and all Bids.
Copies of the Bidding Documents may be examined at the Architect’s office:
Clemons, Rutherford & Associates, Inc. (CRA)
2027 Thomasville Road
Tallahassee, Florida 32308
(850) 385-6153
An electronic set of Bidding Documents can be purchased from CRA for $50.00 which is non-refundable. Contact CRA at (850) 385-6153 to order documents.
Legal Notice
INVITATION TO BID
CALHOUN COUNTY DISTRICT SCHOOL
BLOUNTSTOWN HIGH SCHOOL
Gymnasium Floor Replacement
20859 Central Avenue E., #G20
Blountstown, Florida 32424
You are invited to bid on a General Contract, which includes the replacement of the Gymnasium floor at the Blountstown High School for Calhoun County District Schools, Blountstown, FL. This work includes partial demolition of the existing wooden floor and a new wood floor. All Bids must be in a lump sum basis.
All Bidders are to submit with the Bid Package, a properly executed “Contractor’s Qualification Statement” AIA Document A-305 which is to include a current financial statement, an experience, competence and performance report, and references from at least three prior projects similar in size and scope, along with the name of a contact person on each of those projects.
A Mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held for General Contractors on August 20, 2019 at 1:00PM CST at Blountstown High School at 18597 NE state Road 69, Blountstown, FL 32424.
Calhoun County Districts Schools will receive sealed Bids until 2:00PM CST on August 29, 2019 in the Board Room at the Calhoun County District Schools Administrative Building, 20859 Central Ave E. #G20, Blountstown, FL 32424. Bids received after that time will not be accepted. Bids will be opened publicly and read aloud at 2:01PM of the same date. Calhoun County District Schools re
