Sheriff's Log for 08/14/19

Posted by
Administrator
in Crime
Wednesday, August 14. 2019
Comments (0)
CALHOUN COUNTY
August 7
Morris William Henderson - out of county warrant
Melissa Dawn Linton - violation of probation
August 9
Angelia Lynn Kelsoe- possession of methamphetamine, narcotics equipment possession and or use
William Forrest McCrone - domestic battery
Kemmerle Nutting - amphetamine sell/schedule II or III or IV
Bradley Lewis Pickron - convicted felon registration
George Pridgen - possession of methamphetamine, narcotic equipment possession and or use
Williams, Amanda Sangster - convicted felon registration
August 12
Debra Anne Morales - disorderly intoxication in public place, cause disturbance

LIBERTY COUNTY
August 6
Troy Richard Durden - failure to appear
Deanna Nichole Milender - burglary of unoccupied dwelling, unarmed
August 7
Melissa Dawn Linton - violation of probation
August 8
Christopher Correll - possession of drug paraphernalia
Craig Randall Hemanes - possession of a firearm/ammo by felon, grand theft 300 less than S dollars
Brooke Logan Bradley - out of county warrant
August 9
Travis William Allen - violation of probation
James Elbert Tipton - violation of probation, obstruct by disguised person
August 10
Joshua Cole Adkins - aggravated battery
Elizabeth Rose Lewis - aggravated battery

The above individuals were booked into the Calhoun or Liberty County Jail over the past week. Although they have been charged with a crime, they are considered innocent until proven guilty.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 