CALHOUN COUNTY
August 7
Morris William Henderson - out of county warrant
Melissa Dawn Linton - violation of probation
August 9
Angelia Lynn Kelsoe- possession of methamphetamine, narcotics equipment possession and or use
William Forrest McCrone - domestic battery
Kemmerle Nutting - amphetamine sell/schedule II or III or IV
Bradley Lewis Pickron - convicted felon registration
George Pridgen - possession of methamphetamine, narcotic equipment possession and or use
Williams, Amanda Sangster - convicted felon registration
August 12
Debra Anne Morales - disorderly intoxication in public place, cause disturbance
Sheriff's Log for 08/14/19
