Sheriff's Log for 08/07/19

CALHOUN COUNTY
July 31
Jessie James Kaufman - out of county warrant
Patrick Todd Lee - violation of probation; burglary of unoccupied dwelling; unarmed; no assault/battery
August 1
Randy Dale Kent - damage property-criminal mischief/over 200 under 1000 dollars subsequent offense; battery/felony battery result from bodily harm/disability escape, violation of probation
August 2
Jamarial Brown - battery/2nd or subsq. off.
August 4
Blake Parley Shuler - traffic offense/DUI alcohol or drugs, 1st offense

LIBERTY COUNTY
August 1
Dustin Manning - possession of drug paraphernalia
August 2
Dondrick Demetrius Graddy - 2 cts of violation of probation
Mary Alday Roberts - domestic battery (bodily harm)
Jamarial Brown - battery felony
August 4
Amber Lynne Lollie - burglary of unoccupied dwelling unarmed, trespass after warning structure/conveyance
August 5
Larry McClendon - destroying evidence, possession of amphetamines
Christopher Lee Brown - failure to appear
Terry W. Adkins - violation of conditional release
Johnny D. Jordan - failure to appear
Stacey Sims
