CALHOUN COUNTY
July 31
Jessie James Kaufman - out of county warrant
Patrick Todd Lee - violation of probation; burglary of unoccupied dwelling; unarmed; no assault/battery
August 1
Randy Dale Kent - damage property-criminal mischief/over 200 under 1000 dollars subsequent offense; battery/felony battery result from bodily harm/disability escape, violation of probation
August 2
Jamarial Brown - battery/2nd or subsq. off.
August 4
Blake Parley Shuler - traffic offense/DUI alcohol or drugs, 1st offense
Sheriff's Log for 08/07/19
