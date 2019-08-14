Legals for 08-07-19
Wednesday, August 14. 2019
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Ricky L. Marshall is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO:545
YEAR OF 2015
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel # 03-1N-11-0000-0059-0600
Begin at the Southeast Corner of N1/2 OF SW 1/4 OF NW 1/4 OF NW 1/4, Section 3, Township 1 North, Range 11 West and run West 220 feet for the POINT OF BEGINNING; thence run North 160 feet; thence run West 100 feet; thence run South 160 feet; thence run East 100 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING and being Lots 13, 14, 15, & 16 Block B of an unrecorded plat.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Leonard L. Koja
Lottie M. Koja
798 Lockmoore Court
Rochester Hills, MI 48307
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on August 22, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Calhoun County is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO: 765
YEAR OF 2014
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel # 28-2N-11-0530-0001-7700
Lots 77 thru 86, Block 1, Lake Center Park Subdivision, as per Plat recorded in Plat Records of Calhoun County, Florida.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Interput Realty, Inc.
1274 49th St., Suite 181
Brooklyn, NY 11219
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on August 22, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Calhoun County is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO: 764
YEAR OF 2014
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel # 28-2N-11-0530-0001-6500
Lot 65 thru 72, Block 1, Lake Center Park Subdivision, as per Plat recorded in Plat Records of Calhoun County, Florida.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Interput Realty, Inc.
1274 49th St., Suite 181
Brooklyn, NY 11219
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on August 22, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Calhoun County is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO:842
YEAR OF 2014
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel # 32-2N-11-0700-0008-0000
Lot 3-5, 10, 11, and 15-16, Block 8, Re-Plat of Mirror Lakes Homesites, as per Plat recorded in the Plat Records of Calhoun County, Florida.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Austin Hunt
3025 Par Drive
Vero Beach, FL 32960
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on August 22, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Ricky L. Marshall is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO:531
YEAR OF 2015
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY 02-1N-11-0560-0004-1200
Lot 12, Block 4, Lake Mckenzie Homes Subdivision, Calhoun County, Florida, lying and being in Section 2, Township 1 North, Range 11 West.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
James I. Hobbs, Sr. and Suzan W. Hobbs
5306 NW Sky Line Drive
Altha, Fl. 32421
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on August 22, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT James L. Sledge is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO:841
YEAR OF 2014
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY 23-2N-11-0000-0006-0000
W 1/2 of SE 1/4 of SE 1/4 of Section 23, Township 2 North, Range 11 West, Containing 20 acres, more or less
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Roger H. Barter
11832 Old Ranch Road
Victorville, CA 92392
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on September 5, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT James L. Sledge is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO:308
YEAR OF 2012
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY 11-1N-09-0000-0006-0700
PARCEL !
COMMENCE at the Northeast Corner of the Southeaster Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 11, Township 1 North, Range 9 West, Calhoun County, Florida, and run thence North 89 degrees 57 minutes 39 seconds West along the Northerly boundary of said Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter, a distance of 528.01 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING. From said POINT OF BEGINNING, thence South 00 degrees 21 minutes 56 seconds East, a distance of 330.00 feet; thence North 89 degrees 57 minutes 38 seconds West, a distance of 140.10 feet; thence North 00 degrees 21 minutes 56 seconds West, a distance of 330.00 feet to the aforesaid northerly boundary; thence South 89 degrees 57 minutes 39 seconds East along said Northerly boundary, a distance of 140.10 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING. Containing 1.06 acres, more or less.
PARCEL II
Southeast 1/4 of Northwest 1/4 of Section 11, Township 1 North, Range 9 West, LESS AND EXCEPT THE FOLLOWING: Begin at the NE Corner of the South 1/2 of Northwest 1/4 of Section 11, township 1 North, Range 9 West, thence run West 667 feet; thence run South to the South boundary of the SE 1/4 of NW 1/4, thence run East 667 feet; thence run North to the POINT OF BEGINNING.
ALSO, LESS AND EXCEPT that Deeded to Albert C. Willis and wife, Hilda Jane Willis, as per Deed recorded in O.R. Book 108, Range 237 Public Records of Calhoun County, Florida.
ALSO, LESS AND EXCEPT that Deeded to Albert C. Willis, as per Deed recorded in O.R. Book 140, Page 83, of the Public Records of Calhoun County, Florida.
ALSO, LESS AND EXCEPT that Deeded to Hudson M. Willis, as per Deed recorded in O.R. Book 217, Page 750 Public Records of Calhoun County, Florida.
ALSO, LESS AND EXCEPT that Deeded to James G. Willis, as per Deed recorded in O.R. Book 140, Page 84, of the Public Records of Calhoun County, Florida.
ALSO, LESS AND EXCEPT that Deeded to Guilford L. McDonald and wife, Bonnie M. McDonald, as per Deed recorded in O.R. Book 146, Page 541 Public Records of Calhoun County Florida.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Albert CX. Willis
Hilda J. Willis
16827 NE Morgan Tucker Rd.
Altha, FL 32421
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on September 5, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Larry Waldorff is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO:35
YEAR OF 2016
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel # 28-1N-08-0000-0045-0000
Commence at the NE Corner of SW 1/4 of NW 1/4 of Section 28, Township 1 North, Range 8 West, Calhoun County, Florida, thence South 00 Degrees 04 Minutes West 915.0 feet; thence South 89 Degrees 48 Minutes West 561.0 feet to the place of beginning, thence from said place of beginning, run South 89 Degrees 43 Minutes West 72.60 feet, thence South 0 Degrees 53 Minutes West 150 feet, to the North right of way line of Lambert Avenue; thence North 89 Degrees 47 Minutes East along the North right of way line of Lambert Street, 75.9 feet, thence North 0 Degrees 04 Minutes East 150.0 feet to place of beginning. Containing 0.26 acre, more or less.
ALSO:
Commence at the Northeast Corner of SW 1/4 of NW 1/4 of Section 28, Township 1 North, Range 8 West, Calhoun County, Florida, thence South 00 Degrees 04 Minutes West 915.0 feet; thence South 89 Degrees 48 Minutes West 633.6 feet, to place of beginning, thence from place of beginning, run South 89 Degrees 48 Minutes West 72.6 feet; thence South 2 Degrees 35 Minutes West 150.0 feet to the North right of way line of Lambert Street, thence North 89 Degrees 47 Minutes East along the North right of way line of Lambert Street 75.9 feet, thence North 0 Degrees 53 Minutes East 150.0 feet to the place of beginning. Containing 0.26 acre, more or less.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
John O. Jackson (EST)
C/O Amy Dyanne Jackson (ST LE)
5717 SW SR 73
Kinard, Fl 32449
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on September 5, 2019, at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
BID NOTICE
STATE HOUSING
INITAITIVES PROGRAM (SHIP)
The Calhoun Board of County Commissioners will be accepting sealed bids for Rehabilitation on behalf of its State Housing Initiatives Program (SHIP). Bids will be received until 12:00 p.m. (C.T.) on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424 and will be opened and read aloud on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, during the meeting at 5:00 p.m. (C.T.) Bids must be in a sealed envelope marked for (Ship), and identified by the name of the firm, and the date of the bid opening.
A mandatory pre-bid conference (walk thru) will be held for all jobs on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. (C.T.) in the Calhoun County Emergency Management Office Room G-40., located in the basement of the Courthouse. Bid sheets and specifications will be available at the meeting. It is the responsibility of the contractor to purchase all permits deemed necessary. The insurance must be in force at the time of the bid opening. As an alternative to providing workman’s compensation insurance, the prospective bidder shall provide proof of worker’s compensation exemption. Any person claiming to be exempt shall be subject to an on-the-job inspection for proof of exemption and license of all workers on job site.
Minority contractors are encouraged to participate. Calhoun County is an equal opportunity jurisdiction. The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any informality. The signing of the contract is contingent upon the approval of and/or release of funds by the Florida Housing Finance Agency.
CALHOUN COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY FAIR HOUSING COUNTY.
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Calhoun County is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO:640
YEAR OF 2014
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel # 11-1N-11-0560-0010-1000
Lots 9 and 10, Block 10, Lake McKenzie Homes Subdivision, according to the Official Plat thereof, as recorded in the Public Records of Calhoun County, Florida, September 5, 1961 Plat Book 1, Page 52.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Joseph S. Merson
Fumi Mersom
95-054 Hokuiwa St., Apt. 110
Mililani Town, HI 96789-1505
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on September 5, 2019, at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Calhoun County is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO:642
YEAR OF 2014
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel # 11-1N-11-0560-0014-1000
Lot 10, Block 14, Lake McKenzie Homes Subdivision, according to the Official Plat thereof, filed for record on the 5th day September 1961, and recorded in Plat Book No. 1, on page 52, in the Deed Records of said Calhoun County, Florida.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Eric C. Page
PCS 1012, Box 691
FPO, AA 34058
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on September 5, 2019, at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Calhoun County is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 160 OF 2014
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel # 33-1N-08-0320-0000-0400
Lots 4 and 5 of Hayes Second Addition to Blountstown, (an unrecorded Subdivision) being described as follows: Commence at a found iron rod and cap RLS #3214, marking the Southeast Corner of Section 33, Township 1 North, Range 8 West, Calhoun County, Florida, and run thence North 89 Degrees 14 Minutes 39 Seconds West along the South boundary of Section 33, a distance of 1180.25 feet to a point lying on the Easterly right of way boundary of River Street; thence North 20 Degrees 05 Minutes 30 Seconds West along said Easterly right of way boundary, a distance of 2421.00 feet to a point marking the intersection of said Easterly right of way boundary with the Northerly right of way boundary of Southeast Gadsden Street; thence run South 88 Degrees 58 Minutes 01 Second East along said Northerly right of way boundary, a distance of 200.00 feet to an iron rod and cap LB # 732, marking the Southwest Corner of lands described in Official Records Book 210, at Pages 233 and 234, of the Public Records of said County; thence along the boundary of said lands as follows: thence leaving said Northerly right of way boundary, thence North 20 degrees 05 Minutes 30 Seconds West, a distance of 50.00 feet to an iron rod and cap LS # 5024 and the POINT OF BEGINNING. From said POINT OF BEGINNING, thence South 88 Degrees 58 Minutes 01 Second East, a distance of 150.00 feet to an iron rod and cap LB#732; thence leaving the boundary of said lands run thence North 20 Degrees 05 Minutes 30 Seconds West, a distance of 100.00 feet to an iron rod and cap LS # 5024; Thence North 88 Degrees 58 Minutes 01 Second West, a distance of 150.00 feet to an iron rod and cap LS # 5024; Thence South 20 Degrees 05 Minutes 30 Seconds East, a distance of 100.00 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING, Containing 0.32 acre, more or less
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Sally Laverne Gadson and Edward Lamar McWhite (DEC)
PO Box 522
Blountstown, Fl. 32424
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on September 5, 2019 At 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
Concurrent Notices
Final Notice and Public Explanation
of a Proposed Activity in the
100-Year Floodplain and Wetland
Notice of Finding of No Significant Impact and Notice of Intent to Request Release of Funds
August 7, 2019
Responsible Entity: City of Blountstown
Attn: Traci Hall, City Manager
20591 Central Ave. West
Blountstown, FL 32324
Phone (850) 674-5488
thall@blountstown.org
To: All interested Agencies, Groups and Individuals
These notices shall satisfy three separate but related procedural requirements for activities to be undertaken by the City of Blountstown (City) and funded by a $700,000 Community Development Block Grant 19DB-ON-02-17-02-N22 (CDBG funds) from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO). The funding is provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
The project includes: the replacement of potable water lines on Fern/Smith, Gadsden, and Patterson Streets, and a portion of Martin Luther King Avenue; providing sewer connections on portions of Yates Street, Thomas Drive, and Carey Avenue; drainage improvements along Elmore Avenue, Thomas Drive, Palm Street and a portion of Thomas Drive; and potential repaving of Thomas Drive and Palm Street. There will be no new clearing of undisturbed land or change of land use, and no new development associated with this project.
Other agencies involved in this project include the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Additional project information is contained in the Environmental Review Record (ERR) on file at the above address, and may be examined or copied weekdays 8:30 a.m. to noon, and 1:00 – 4:30 p.m.
Project in Floodplain/Wetland
This is to give notice that the City of Blountstown has conducted an evaluation as required by Executive Orders 11988 and 11990 in accordance with HUD regulations at 24 CFR 55.20 to determine the potential affect that its activity in the floodplain and/or wetland will have on the environment.
Only the Elmore Avenue area is not in a 100-year floodplain. Approximately 2 acres of project area is located in the 100-year floodplain. No wetland areas have been determined in the project area. This activity will have no significant impact on the environment for the following reasons:
With the exception of the sewer connection work on private property, all of the work will be confined to the existing cleared city street right of way. The project will not change land contours (except for new swale areas) or add impervious surfaces, and does not include any above-ground structures. There will be no new development or increase in human or property exposure to flooding. No natural or beneficial floodplain values will be affected, and the construction will not be in a previously identified wetland area. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection, the Northwest Florida Water Management District, and the U. S. Army Corps of Engineers were notified of the project and have not objected, although permits or an official exemption determination might be required. The proposed improvements conform to applicable floodplain protection standards.
Although the project is located in the 100‑year floodplain and/ or wetland, the improvements cannot be undertaken in any other location due to the scope of the project. There is, therefore, no practicable alternative. The “No Action” would result in continued lack of reliable, safe potable water and fire protection, a lack of access to sewer collection, poorly drained streets, and streets in poor condition. The project will improve conditions for lower income residents.
Finding of No Significant Impact
The City has determined that the project will have no significant impact on the human environment for the reasons stated above, and through review of additional environmental factors. Therefore, an Environmental Impact Statement under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA) is not required.
Public Comments
Any individual, group, or agency may submit written comments on the ERR to the above address. All comments must be received by August 22, 2019. Comments will be considered prior to the City requesting a release of funds. Comments should specify which notice they are addressing.
Request for Release of Funds
On or after August 23, 2019 the City will submit a request to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) for the release of Community Development Block Grant funds under Title I of the Housing and Community Development (HCD) Act of 1974, as amended, to undertake the project.
The City certifies to DEO and HUD that Tony Shoemake, in his capacity as Mayor, consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. The State’s approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities and allows the City to use the CDBG funds.
Objections to Release of Funds
DEO will accept objections to its release of funds and the City’s certification for a period of fifteen days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of the request (whichever is later) only if they are on one of the following bases: (a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer of the City; (b) the City has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR part 58; (c) the grant recipient has committed funds or incurred costs not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of a release of funds by the State; or (d) another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality. Objections must be prepared and submitted in accordance with the required procedures at 24 CFR Part 58, Sec. 58.76 and shall be addressed to James G. Amison, Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, CDBG Program, 107 East Madison Street MSC-400, Tallahassee, FL 32399-6508. Potential objectors should contact the City to verify the actual last day of the objection period.
Tony Shoemake, Mayor
Environmental Certifying Official
City of Blountstown, Florida
Legal Notice
INVITATION FOR BID (IFB)
IFB No. GC2018092545-02300`-5741: Roof and Siding Repair Services
DESCRIPTION: Furnish all required labor, materials and equipment necessary to provide Scope-of-Service at the described location. Work is being authorized by SynergyNDS as part of the TurnKey Recovery Program℠ in limited liability partnership with the Florida Municipal Insurance Trust (FMIT).
LOCATION: Calhoun County | Kinard Fire Department | Roof and Siding Repair Services | 5382 SW State Road 73, Blountstown, FL
SUBMITTAL INSTRUCTIONS: For purposes of generating bid - IFB Packet includes scope specifications and bid sheet specific to referenced project.
□ Bids shall be received no later than 08/15/19 (emailed to bids@synergynds.com)
□ Include Subject Line Reference: IFB No. GC2018092545-023001-5740: Roof and Siding Repair Services
□ Contractor is required to identify and validate all necessary task items, measurements/dimensions &/or other applicable conditions in support of described scope-of-work. Contractor’s Bid is to account for all work to be performed in accordance to trade standards and as required by Ordinance & Law (whether or not a 3rd Party Professional has provided additional comment/support material).
□ Bid shall be completed and submitted using ONLY the Contractor Submittal Form (provided at the end of the IFB Packet).
□ Bid award will be made based on best overall LUMP SUM project value as determined by SynergyNDS in accordance to market valuation, project demands &/or critical path. Contributing factors, in addition to price, may be considered as necessary to help determine bid award based on any additional criteria set forth by the specific FMIT Insured Member.
□ Bids received after above deadline or that are not submitted in accordance to Submittal Instructions may be rejected without further explanation or contractor notification.
□ SynergyNDS reserves the right to modify this IFB at any time during the bid process. Timely notice to all bidders will be given.
RETURN BID TO:
SynergyNDS / Hurricane Michael Recovery
FMIT Turnkey Recovery Program Attention: bids@synergynds.com
Request On-Site Project Visit by emailing bids@synergynds.com
Legal Notice
INVITATION FOR BID (IFB)
IFB No. GC2018092545-023001-5740: Roof and Siding Repair Services
DESCRIPTION: Furnish all required labor, materials and equipment necessary to provide Scope-of-Service at the described location. Work is being authorized by SynergyNDS as part of the TurnKey Recovery Program℠ in limited liability partnership with the Florida Municipal Insurance Trust (FMIT).
LOCATION: Calhoun County | Scotts Ferry Fire Department | Roof and Siding Repair Services | 7226 SE Iola Road, Blountstown, FL
SUBMITTAL INSTRUCTIONS: For purposes of generating bid - IFB Packet includes scope specifications and bid sheet specific to referenced project.
□ Bids shall be received no later than 08/15/19 (emailed to bids@synergynds.com)
□ Include Subject Line Reference: IFB No. GC2018092545-023001-5741: Roof and Siding Repair Services
□ Contractor is required to identify and validate all necessary task items, measurements/dimensions &/or other applicable conditions in support of described scope-of-work. Contractor’s Bid is to account for all work to be performed in accordance to trade standards and as required by Ordinance & Law (whether or not a 3rd Party Professional has provided additional comment/support material).
□ Bid shall be completed and submitted using ONLY the Contractor Submittal Form (provided at the end of the IFB Packet).
□ Bid award will be made based on best overall LUMP SUM project value as determined by SynergyNDS in accordance to market valuation, project demands &/or critical path. Contributing factors, in addition to price, may be considered as necessary to help determine bid award based on any additional criteria set forth by the specific FMIT Insured Member.
□ Bids received after above deadline or that are not submitted in accordance to Submittal Instructions may be rejected without further explanation or contractor notification.
□ SynergyNDS reserves the right to modify this IFB at any time during the bid process. Timely notice to all bidders will be given.
RETURN BID TO:
SynergyNDS / Hurricane Michael Recovery
FMIT Turnkey Recovery Program Attention: bids@synergynds.com
Request On-Site Project Visit by emailing bids@synergynds.com
Legal Notice
INVITATION FOR BID (IFB)
IFB No. GC2018092545-023001-5736: Roof Repair Services
DESCRIPTION: Furnish all required labor, materials and equipment necessary to provide Scope-of-Service at the described location. Work is being authorized by SynergyNDS as part of the TurnKey Recovery Program℠ in limited liability partnership with the Florida Municipal Insurance Trust (FMIT).
LOCATION: Calhoun County | Nettle Ridge Fire Department | Roof and Siding Repair Services | 20761 NE Gum Street, Blountstown, FL
SUBMITTAL INSTRUCTIONS: For purposes of generating bid - IFB Packet includes scope specifications and bid sheet specific to referenced project.
□ Bids shall be received no later than 08/15/19 (emailed to bids@synergynds.com)
□ Include Subject Line Reference: IFB No. GC2018092545-023001-5736: Roof Repair Services
□ Contractor is required to identify and validate all necessary task items, measurements/dimensions &/or other applicable conditions in support of described scope-of-work. Contractor’s Bid is to account for all work to be performed in accordance to trade standards and as required by Ordinance & Law (whether or not a 3rd Party Professional has provided additional comment/support material).
□ Bid shall be completed and submitted using ONLY the Contractor Submittal Form (provided at the end of the IFB Packet).
□ Bid award will be made based on best overall LUMP SUM project value as determined by SynergyNDS in accordance to market valuation, project demands &/or critical path. Contributing factors, in addition to price, may be considered as necessary to help determine bid award based on any additional criteria set forth by the specific FMIT Insured Member.
□ Bids received after above deadline or that are not submitted in accordance to Submittal Instructions may be rejected without further explanation or contractor notification.
□ SynergyNDS reserves the right to modify this IFB at any time during the bid process. Timely notice to all bidders will be given.
RETURN BID TO:
SynergyNDS / Hurricane Michael Recovery
FMIT Turnkey Recovery Program Attention: bids@synergynds.com
Request On-Site Project Visit by emailing bids@synergynds.com
Legal Notice
INVITATION FOR BID (IFB)
IFB NO. GC2018092545-02001-5729: Roof and Wall Repair Services
DESCRIPTION: Furnish all required labor, materials and equipment necessary to provide Scope-of-Service at the described location. Work is being authorized by SynergyNDS as part of the TurnKey Recovery Program℠ in limited liability partnership with the Florida Municipal Insurance Trust (FMIT).
LOCATION: Calhoun County | West Side Fire Department | Roof and Wall Repair Services | 18212 State Road 20 West, Blountstown, FL
SUBMITTAL INSTRUCTIONS: For purposes of generating bid - IFB Packet includes scope specifications and bid sheet specific to referenced project.
□ Bids shall be received no later than 08/15/19 (emailed to bids@synergynds.com)
□ Include Subject Line Reference: IFB No. GC2018092545-023001-5729: Roof and Wall Repair Services
□ Contractor is required to identify and validate all necessary task items, measurements/dimensions &/or other applicable conditions in support of described scope-of-work. Contractor’s Bid is to account for all work to be performed in accordance to trade standards and as required by Ordinance & Law (whether or not a 3rd Party Professional has provided additional comment/support material).
□ Bid shall be completed and submitted using ONLY the Contractor Submittal Form (provided at the end of the IFB Packet).
□ Bid award will be made based on best overall LUMP SUM project value as determined by SynergyNDS in accordance to market valuation, project demands &/or critical path. Contributing factors, in addition to price, may be considered as necessary to help determine bid award based on any additional criteria set forth by the specific FMIT
