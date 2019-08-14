Mrs. Alice Ann Sewell, age 75, of Altha, FL passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019 in Marianna, FL.
Alice was born on March 2, 1944 in New Orleans, LA and had lived in Altha for most of her life. She was a homemaker and a member of Altha First Baptist Church. Alice was a devoted Christian and had many rolls at the church from serving the Lords Supper to the card ministry which included sending sympathy, birthdays and anniversaries cards. She truly loved her husband, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and all her family.
Survivors include, her husband of 57 years, Fate Sewell of Altha, FL; two sons: Scott Sewell and wife, Marla of Altha, FL, John Sewell and wife, Amy of Altha, FL; two daughters: Rose Mary Swilley and husband, Craig of Altha, FL, Andrea’ Neel and Carlton of Altha, FL; one brother, Andy Guidera and wife, Arlene of Lacombe, LA; three sisters: Gail Stallings and husband, Bob of Kentucky, Donna Ball and husband, Beaver of South Carolina, Sue Meyers and husband, J.C. of Lacombe, LA; grandchildren: Whitney Blount and husband, Derek, Meagan Henson and husband, John Michael, Dusty Neel, Morgan Betts and husband, Greg, Emily Sewell; Johnny Sewell, Sydney Sewell, Holley Sewell, Bella Desrosier, Dawn Herring and Brad, Emma and Ashley Herring; great-grandchildren: Grace Henson, Harper Henson, Ava Blount and Mikah Henson; a host of extended nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held Sunday, August 11, 2019 at 5:00 pm (CDT) at the First Baptist Church in Altha with Reverend Brandon Witt and Reverend Allan Nichols officiating. Interment followed in Chipola Cemetery in Altha. The family request that contributions may be made to Emerald Coast Hospice, Altha First Baptist Church Building Fund, Baptist Children’s Home or to your favorite charity.
All arrangements were under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.