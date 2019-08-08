Tiger Volleyball plans for big year

“We’ve really pushed them this summer. They have been getting up at 5:45 in the morning for workouts and conditioning since June. I’ve seen a big difference from day one to now. Their hard work is paying off.” said Coach Leigh Ann Summers.
The Tigers lost a stellar senior class last year but Coach Summers is excited to see what this years group can do.
“I’m really looking to see who will step up this year. We’ve got a good mix of older experienced players and some new comers who I look to have an immediate impact.”
The road won’t be easy as Districts have been reclassified and standing in the way is 6 time State Champions Sneads along with rival Liberty County. Both teams along with Blountstown have been consistently in the playoffs for the last 10 years.
“Someone will be staying home that is used to playing deep into the playoffs. It puts a big emphasis on those games this year especially in the District Tournament,” said Coach Summers.
The Lady Tigers will be making their home at the Gym located at Blountstown Elementary School formally known as Blountstown Middle School. The repairs to the High School Gym have not been finished causing them to relocate. “The Seniors wanted the opportunity to finish their careers in our gym and the hope is that there is still a chance that will happen. Most importantly they just wanted the opportunity to play. It didn’t matter where,” said Coach Summers.
The campaign for a State Championship begins August 13th as the Tigers host a Preseason Classic. Their first home game is September 3rd.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Sarah Shuler-
Heading into her Senior season Sarah looks to step into a big offensive role for the Tigers. “Sarah was really good last year for us defensively and has developed over the years a good variety of attacks to keep opposing defenses off balance. I look to see her make a big impact for us all around,” said Coach Summers “She’s one of those players who can play any position. Her versatility is one of her greatest strengths.”
Kendall Hatchett-
Also a Senior this year, Kendall will be looking to make her presence known both offensively and defensively blocking. “Kendall was injured for several weeks last year that limited her playing time but after working hard in the off season I look to see her make a continued impact,” said Coach Summers. “She puts up a big block and has a lot of power in her swings."
Cydnee Eubanks-
Junior Cydnee is coming off yet another great year anchoring the defense as Libero. She led the team in digs last year and looks to add to her career total. “Cyd is a student of the game and she never stops learning. She works to make everyone around her better by challenging them and encouraging them. She is a natural born leader and it shows on the court,” said Coach Summers.