Inaugural Tiger Football Hall of Fame introduced

The Blountstown Tiger Football Booster Club announces the inaugural Blountstown Tiger Football Hall of Fame class. Blountstown’s rich football tradition includes 3 State Championships and 3 State Runner-Up titles. Many players have been recognized on state, district and conference all-star teams. It goes without saying that many superb and special athletes have graced Bowels field since the first Blountstown football game was played in the mid 1920’s over 100 years ago.
Football Booster Club president Ricky Silcox introduced the new members in a ceremony on July 25th by stating, “now is the time to recognize those players that have made Blountstown football a well known and respected program though out the state. We want to teach the current players and future players that others before paved the way and it is up to them to continue the tradition.”
A room has been dedicated in the David Pitts Field House for the Hall. The room is full of vintage photos and a plaque of each individual Hall member with a short biography of each player. If you have any photos or memorabilia you would like to donate to the Hall you can contact the booster club.
Thirty players/coaches make up the initial 2019 Hall of Fame class. The criteria to enter the Hall is simple. Are you out of school for 10 years and can you out play/perform the current members in the Hall? Were you a game changer on the field and are you now an active, productive member of your community. New members will be added annually in the spring of each year. Nominations will be made by Hall members, booster club members and the community. Those names will be whittled down to 4 nominees. Those nominees will go to current Hall of Fame members for a vote. A secret ballot vote will take place and a new member announced if they receive up to 75% of a vote.
The rookie class of the Blountstown Tiger Football Hall of Fame is as follows: