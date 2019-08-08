County welcomes new teachers

Calhoun County School District welcomed new teachers to the school district with an orientation day at Blountstown High School on Wednesday, July 31st, where they received a warm welcome with introductions and presentations by district staff as well as the ACE President.
Teachers were presented with topics such as “The In’s and Out’s of IEP and ESE”, lessons learned from the Education Practices Commission, Florida Educator Accomplished Practices, and a hands-on activity with the use of FOCUS and Gradebook. The teachers also completed an online course: “Identifying and Reporting Child Abuse and Neglect” which is required by FLDOE. Calhoun County School District is committed to providing support to their faculty and staff in preparation for a successful school year.
The newly hired faculty and staff that participated in the orientation were starting from left to right:
Photo, left to right: Garrett Vickers, Altha Agriculture teacher; Joel Williamson, Altha Mathematics teacher; Amy Ordonez, BHS Science teacher; Kristen Peacock, BHS Mathematics teacher; Devan Roulhac, BHS English teacher.