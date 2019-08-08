Liberty County deputy on administrative leave pending FHP investigation

On July 31, 2019 at approximately 6:24 PM, the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a call reporting a traffic accident on Freeman Road in Bristol. One vehicle, a white Toyota pickup, had struck another vehicle and left the scene traveling toward State Road 12. Deputies responded to the scene, assisted the motorist who remained at the scene, and began searching the area for the vehicle which had left the scene. The Florida Highway Patrol was notified and responded to investigate the traffic accident.
At approximately 7:20 PM, troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol observed a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle which had left the scene at a residence on State Road 12. The vehicle also had damage consistent with the collision which had occurred. Troopers determined the vehicle belonged to an off-duty Liberty County Deputy Sheriff, Hunter McDaniel. Troopers initiated a criminal investigation related to leaving the scene of a traffic accident. This investigation is being conducted by the Florida Highway Patrol.
The Florida Highway Patrol then notified the Sheriff’s Office of the off-duty deputy’s possible involvement in this incident, and he was immediately placed on administrative leave from the Sheriff’s Office. The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office is committed to cooperating with the Florida Highway Patrol on this matter. Upon the conclusion of the Florida Highway Patrol’s criminal investigation of this matter, a complete administrative investigation will be conducted by the Sheriff’s Office.