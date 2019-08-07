Rosetta Brown Strickland joined heaven and her battle with cancer was over August 5, 2019, when she was healed after gaining her wings.
She was 68 years young.
She is survived by her husband Roy Strickland; her daughter, Mary Strickland and her significant other Dennis Currier; her grandchildren, Andrew, Giana, Ryan, Emily, Easton and Dawson; brothers and sisters, Michael Pedersen and his wife Robin of Washington, Cindy Bauhausian and her husband Paul of Washington, Lynda Miller of Colorado, and Michelle Swearington of Blountstown; many bonus children and grandchildren.
Over 50 years passed before she located 2 of her siblings. After years of searching, she made contact and golden doors opened when she found them. She has a deep love for them and treasured every moment bonding with them.
Family that preceded her in passing are her mother and father Myrtle and Dave Brown; sisters, Nell Ross and Corine Beaver, and a brother Robert Miller.
She retired from the State of Florida, Department of Business and Professional Regulation and also held a Medical Transcriptionist Certification. She was an avid artist who loved painting, photography, crafting, jewelry-making, sewing, making costumes, crocheting, music, shopping, and playing games. Her love of laughing with family & friends was contagious. She was a wonderful cook and baker, who enjoyed teaching us all how to do it, along with recipe-testing and sharing. Fishing was something else- she would put us all to shame. Her love for the outdoors and the beauty and delicate nature it holds, especially birds, butterflies and baby animals, was passed on to all of us. Traveling and road trips were a passion of hers such as the Smokie Mountains, Washington and Colorado all hold many precious memories. She designed fashion in her younger years and even designed the first state uniform for the Florida Department of Transportation. She was a literacy volunteer, who taught many people to read and write. She loved to volunteer at school & high school band functions, even making uniforms and flags. One of their biggest fans rarely missed a function-she was such an advocate of art and music. She loved life and its beauty. She accomplished many wonderful tasks in her life; the most important being the nurturing soul she was. Those that worked with her knew her loving and caring demeanor. She will be missed by everyone she touched.
A memorial service to honor and to celebrate Rosetta’s life will be held 11:00a.m. ET Saturday August 10, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Bristol.
