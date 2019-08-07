Benjamin Martin Yoder, 73, passed away in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on August 3, 2019.
Ben was born on February 6, 1946 in Greenwood, Delaware, and at the age of five moved to Blountstown, Florida, with his family.
Born to Monroe and Naomi Yoder, he was loved by seven wonderful siblings: Dan (Rhoda) Yoder, MaryLou (Paul) Wesselhoeft, Steve (Carolyn Ebersole) Yoder, Esther (Elam) Stoltzfus, all of Blountstown; Carol (Paul) Stutzman and Lois (Steve) Ulrich, both of Illinois; Sharon (Arlen) Krabill of Oregon. He enjoyed forty-eight years of marriage with his wife, Carol (Roes), and was blessed with four children: Yolanda (Eric) Miller – Kansas, Melody (Glenn) Lauver, Jennifer (Chad) Graber – Malaysia, B. Jesse (Sherry) Yoder – Alabama. He was “Pop” to fifteen grandchildren here and five little ones that were waiting in Heaven. He was happy to welcome Rhonda (Glenn) Lauver – Michigan – to the family.
Several family members preceded him in death: his parents, Monroe and Naomi; a brother, Steve; and a daughter, Melody.
Ben attended Blountstown High School, Chipola Jr. College, and Rosedale Bible Institute. He had a heart for overseas missions and throughout his life served in Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Haiti, Venezuela, and Greece with various mission organizations. Locally, he was often involved with leading Bible studies in prisons, teaching Sunday School, and using his fluent Spanish language to share with Spanish-speakers. He also served on the Board for Rosedale Mennonite Missions and Gospel Express Prison Ministry.
Ben never realized his dream of becoming a doctor but found great fulfillment in his job as a Rural Letter Carrier. For forty-one years he enjoyed his patrons’ friendships while delivering their mail with a smile. His biggest loss in retiring was not being able to daily connect with the people he had served.
Ben loved to fly, to travel, and meet new people. He will be remembered by his great love for and interest in people, and not for his accomplishments and possessions. He was a small man with a big heart, and an even bigger smile.
Services to celebrate and honor Ben’s life will be held 10:00 a.m. Monday, August 12, 2019 from Rivertown Community Church. The family will receive friends 5:00 – 8:00 p.m., Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Adams Funeral Home in Blountstown.
