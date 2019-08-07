Emmett Edward (Mac) McCalvin Sr, 89, of Altha passed away on Aug. 1, 2019 at his home.
He was born in Donaldsonville, GA on Jan. 28, 1930. He had lived in Calhoun County since 1970. He served in the Korean War and was an active member of Mason Red Level Lodge #134 over 50 years. Mr. Mac was an avid fisherman, loved gardening and having fish frys. He loved sharing what he had with family and the community.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Dallas Diane (Collett) McCalvin; his parents, Lee Roy and Hattie Clyde McCalvin of Panama City; one brother, David (Bud) McCalvin of Tampa; a sister, Virginia Lois Barfield of Panama City.
Survivors include his fiance of 7 years, Laura Etta Terry of Blountstown; his two sons, Emmitt E. (Eddie) McCalvin Jr. and his wife, Tammy, Richard Alan McCalvin and his wife, Nina, all of Altha; three daughters, Elizabeth Diane (McCalvin) Kennelley and her husband, David of Archer, FL, Carol Lynn McCalvin of Bayou George and Cyndi Eden and her husband, Michael of Mohawk, TN; grandchildren include, Jamie McCalvin and his wife, Hannah of Blountstown, Kaylee McCalvin and Anne Marie McCalvin, both of Altha, Matthew McCalvin and his wife, Natalie of Tallahassee, Enrico McCalvin of New Jersey, Scott, Ken, Kristen and Courtney, all of Tennessee; one great-grandson, Caden McCalvin of Blountstown; one sister, Betty Sheffield of Panama City and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 at 2 pm (CT) at the Altha Church of God in Altha.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Calhoun County Sheriffs Toys for Tots.
Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown is in charge of the arrangements
Tammy S. McCalvin May God Bless you!!