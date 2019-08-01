Altha Ponytails make it to World Series

After being undefeated for their regular season, districts, and state the Altha Ponytails Softball Team made their way to the Dixie Youth World Series in Louisiana.

The girls won their first two games, Mississippi 12-2 and Louisiana 10-7, keeping their title of undefeated. Monday afternoon their streak was broken as they took a loss to Georgia with a score of 9-3. The team still came in 4th place out of the 8 teams playing.

The girls making up the team are: Appalonia Neal, Abbigayle Pena, Layla Goins, Khloe Schamens, Sarah Bland, Cha’miya Williams, Reagan Roberts, Tarrin McCrone, Emma Dalton, Megan McClain, Aubree Whitfield, Tashira Black. Coached by: Larry McClain, Charles (Chucky) McCrone, and Dallas Hogans


