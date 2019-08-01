County awarded $750,000 CDBG grant

Posted by
Administrator
in News
Thursday, August 1. 2019
Comments (0)
Governor Ron DeSantis Announces $16.2 Million in Awards to Improve Infrastructure in 24 Small and Rural Florida Communities
Tallahassee, Fla. – Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced $16.2 million in awards for 24 small and rural communities across the state through the Florida Small Cities Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program. The program, administered by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO), helps communities fund infrastructure improvements and housing rehabilitation.

The Florida Small Cities Community Development Block Grant program is a partnership between the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and DEO.

“I’m pleased to announce $16.2 million in infrastructure funding for 24 small and rural communities throughout our state,” said Governor DeSantis. “Infrastructure development is the life-line for economic growth in many areas and we will continue to work with our federal partners on building a stronger, more resilient Florida.”

“Under Governor DeSantis’ leadership, we remain focused on small and rural communities by making smart strategic housing and infrastructure investments,” said Ken Lawson, Executive Director of DEO. “Through partnership programs like the Florida Small Cities Community Development Block Grant program, we will continue to make lasting local advancements to fuel economic growth in Florida communities.”

The projects awarded through the Florida Small Cities CDBG program include:
Calhoun County ($750,000) – to improve existing county roads, drainage and to install fire hydrants. These projects are expected to benefit nearly 100 households including more than 80 low- to moderate-income households.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 