Governor Ron DeSantis Announces $16.2 Million in Awards to Improve Infrastructure in 24 Small and Rural Florida Communities
Tallahassee, Fla. – Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced $16.2 million in awards for 24 small and rural communities across the state through the Florida Small Cities Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program. The program, administered by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO), helps communities fund infrastructure improvements and housing rehabilitation.
County awarded $750,000 CDBG grant
