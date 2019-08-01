North Florida Inland Recovery shares recent success stories

ROSIE & LARRY
On June 3, 2019 around 4 p.m., Rosie hit her limit. She and her husband’s home had sustained major damage in the storm, and had since been condemned. Eight months after the storm, they were living on their property in an old, damaged RV with no electricity. Rosie is an insulin-dependent diabetic, so they had spent every dime they had to fuel a small generator to run a refrigerator to store her medication. With little hope left, she decided to reach out to a local church for help. She called Rivertown Community Church (RCC) who assisted Rosie in registering with the North Florida Inland Long Term Recovery Group. Through the collaborative efforts of partners, Rosie and Larry are well on their way to recovery.
- RCC purchased gas for their generator to stabilize the situation while connecting them with other resources
- Innovative Charities of NWFL provided food and personal items
- UMCOR set a new temporary power pole
- Volunteers removed belongings from home and cleaned up debris
- UMCOR demolished the condemned home
- Chipola Baptist Association provided a temporary travel trailer on Friday, July 26 through Jackson County’s pilot program for temporary shelter
- They have been approved for a new home to be constructed within the next year
MARY
On June 7, 2019 the North Florida Inland LTRG received an assessment form from an individual who felt helpless, and didn't know where to turn. We'll call her Mary. She and her children had lost their home and all their belongings to Hurricane Michael. Soon after the storm, she also lost her job. This family of four had nowhere to go, and no income to secure shelter.
Mary did the best she could to keep her family together, but was often forced to split the children up between friends and family while she slept in her vehicle. After some time, she was able to get another job, but had to commute more than 30 miles each way which complicated the situation further. Unable to find a place to live, Mary and her kids bounced from pillar to post for eight long months.
Once the North Florida Inland Long Term Recovery Group received Mary's online assessment, they were able to assess her overall situation, and engage partners with resources to help Mary's family recover. In this situation, the following providers partnered to close the circle of unmet needs.
- RCC helped find and secure housing
- Career Source Chipola helped Mary qualify for a local job
- Innovative Charities provided a bed, clothing and food for the family
- Sleep In Heavenly Peace built new bunk beds for the kids
- Trinity Powerhouse Church offered spiritual counseling and provided new bedding
- Early Learning Coalition of NWFL provided secure and stable childcare
On June 23, for the first time in eight months, Mary and her children slept in their own beds, under the same roof! The family was presented with a “house warming” basket filled with personal items, cleaning supplies, towels, snacks, and candles.
The North Florida Inland LTRG receives new cases daily. Some can be resolved much quicker than others, depending on needs. The more resources we are aware of or have access to, the faster we can help individuals and households recover. If you have resources to offer or provide recovery services, please let us know by completing the provider form at https://www.northfloridarecovery.org/service-providers
emailing unmetneeds@northfloridarecovery.org
or calling 850-724-1120.