Betty Joan Henthorn, 85 of Hosford, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at her home.
Betty was born in Starke, Florida August 17, 1933 to the late Gideon Crawford and Ethel Whitehead. She was a homemaker and attended Mt. Zion Pentecostal Holiness Church.
Other than her parents she was preceded in death by her son Larry Fine.
Survivors include her husband Danny Henthorn of Hosford; her sons, Mitchell Fine of Eastpoint and Billy “Skeet” Whidden and his wife Kathy of Hosford; her daughters, Karen Sykes and her husband Sonny, Marsha Alford and her husband J.B., Patty Beck and her husband Billy and Betty Orama all of Hosford; twenty five grandchildren and sixty great grandchildren.
Services to honor and to celebrate Betty’s life will be held 4:00 p.m. est, Thursday, August 1, 2019 from the Corinth Baptist Church with Reverend Kyle Peddie officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services on Thursday at the church.
Adams Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at adamsfh.com 850-674-5449