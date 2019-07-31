Mr. William Donald Ridley, age 71, of Bristol, FL passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019 in Blountstown, FL.
Donald was born on February 25, 1948 in Ft. Oglethorpe, GA to Jack Ridley and Tula (Mahan) Ridley and had lived in Bristol since 1994 coming from Greensboro, FL. He was an Evangelist for over 35 years and also retired from the City of Tallahassee with 13 years of service. First thing that needs to be said that Dad, (Donald) was a man of God and man of faith. He spent hours reading and listening to the Bible and praying. Dad loved the grand boys and had many plans for them, showing them about cars and hunting. He hunted all his life but especially loved to coon hunt. Dad loved his cars 66 Shelby GT 350 and 2014 GT 500. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack Ridley and Tula (Mahan) Ridley; sister, Marlene Ridley.
Survivors include: Wife, Carol (Hathaway) Ridley of Bristol, FL; One son, Adam Ridley and wife, Erika of Blountstown, FL.; Three brothers, Berry Ridley of Tennessee; Jim Ridley and wife, Diane of Kinard, FL; Dee Ridley and wife, Kathy of Blountstown, FL; Two sisters, Patsy Folks and husband, Jimmy of Blountstown, FL; Vickey Harmon and husband, Jerry of Blountstown, FL; Two grandchildren, Hoyt Ridley and Remington Ridley.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019 10:00 am (EDT) at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery at Lookout Mountain, GA. Interment will follow. All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL.