Legals for 07-31-19

Wednesday, July 31. 2019
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Calhoun County is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Ricky L. Marshall is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Calhoun County is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Calhoun County is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Calhoun County is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Ricky L. Marshall is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of County Commissioners in and for Calhoun County, Florida, will consider a proposed Ordinance to be titled as follows:
AN ORDINANCE OF CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA; PROVIDING PROCEDURES FOR APPROVAL OF CONDITIONAL USES; PROVIDING DEFINITIONS; PROVIDING FOR NOTICE, PROVIDING FOR REQUIREMENTS OF FINDINGS; PROVIDING FOR APPROVAL PROCESS; PROVIDING FOR DENIAL PROCESS; PROVIDING FOR STATUS OF RECOMMENDATION BY PLANNING COMMISSION; PROVIDING FOR CONSIDERATION BY BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS; PROVIDING FOR EXPIRATION OF CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT; PROVIDING FOR PUBLIC DEDICATION; PROVIDING A PROCESS FOR MINOR AMENDMENT OF CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT AFTER APPROVAL; PROVIDING FOR CONFLICT REPEALER; PROVIDING FOR TITLE; PROVIDING FOR SEVER ABILITY; AND PROVIDING FOR AN EFFECTIVE DATE.
The passage of the proposed Ordinance will be considered by the Board of County Commissioners, at their regular meeting at 5:00 P. M., C.S.T., on Tuesday, the 20TH day of August, 2019, at the County Commission Boardroom, in the Courthouse Annex, Blountstown, Florida.
A copy of the proposed Ordinance can be inspected by the public at the County Commissioners’ Office in the Calhoun County Courthouse.
All interested parties may appear at the meeting and be heard with respect to the proposed Ordinance.
WITNESS my Hand and Official Seal, this the 2nd day of July, 2019.
/s/ Carla Hand CARLA HAND, Clerk
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT James L. Sledge is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
Legal Notic
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT James L. Sledge is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO. 19000004CAAAXMX
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY,
FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
Legal Notice
NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners will receive sealed bids from any qualified person, company or corporation interested in providing construction services for the following project:
Neal Landing Boat Ramp Improvements FBIP
This project will include the removal and replacement of concrete on the Neal Landing Boat Ramp. The project will also include the installation of a new boarding dock as well as a rip-rap jetty.
Plans and specifications can be obtained at Dewberry Engineers, Inc., 20684 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, Florida 32424, (850) 674-3300. (For questions, please call Justin Ford at (850) 674-3300 or at jford@dewberry.com). The bid must conform to Section 287.133(3) Florida Statutes, on public entity crimes.
Completion date for this project will be 120 days from the date of the Notice to Proceed presented to the successful bidder.
Liquidated damages for failure to complete the project on the specified date will be set at $200.00 per day.
Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed bid, for the “2019-006 Neal Landing Boat Ramp Improvements FBIP.”
Bids will be received until 4:00 P.M. (CST), on August 20, 2019 at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, FL 32424, and will be opened and read aloud on August 20, 2019 at 5:00 P.M. (CST).
The Bid will be awarded to the lowest responsive bidder.
Cost for Plans and Specifications will be $50.00 per set and is non-refundable. Checks should be made payable to DEWBERRY ENGINEERS, INC.
The Calhoun County Board of Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all bids. All Bids shall remain firm for a period of sixty days after the opening. All bidders shall comply with all applicable State and local laws concerning licensing registration and regulation of contractors doing business to the State of Florida.
Legal Notice
NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners will receive sealed bids from any qualified person, company or corporation interested in providing construction services for the following project:
2019 Calhoun County Asphalt Patching
This project will include replacing existing damaged asphalt areas with new limerock base and asphalt to prevcent further damage to selected areas. The asphalt will be replaced to match the existing roadway. Striping and sod will also be included in the project.
Plans and specifications can be obtained at Dewberry | Preble-Rish, 20684 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, Florida 32424, (850) 674-3300. (For questions, please call Brandon Purvis at (850) 674-3300 or at bpurvis@dewberry.com). The bid must conform to Section 287.133(3) Florida Statutes, on public entity crimes.
Completion date for this project will be 60 days from the date of the Notice to Proceed presented to the successful bidder.
Liquidated damages for failure to complete the project on the specified date will be set at $200.00 per day.
Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed bid, for the “BID #2019-004 Calhoun County Asphalt Patching”
Bids will be received until 2:00 PM (CST) on August 20, 2019 at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20589 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, FL 32424, and will be opened and read aloud on August 20, 2019 at 5:00 (CST).
The Bid will be awarded to the lowest responsive bidder.
Cost for Plans and Specifications will be $50.00 per set and is non-refundable. Checks should be made payable to DEWBERRY | PREBLE-RISH.
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all bids. All Bids shall remain firm for a period of sixty days after the opening. All bidders shall comply with all applicable State and local laws concerning licensing registration and regulation of contractors doing business to the State of Florida.
Legal Notice
CALHOUN COUNTY BOARD OF
COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
FDOT FPID NO.: 440382-1-68-01
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners is seeking professional services as they apply to the construction engineering and inspection of sidewalk around Altha Public School in accordance with the County’s Local Agency Participation contract with the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT).
Consideration will be given to only those firms that are qualified pursuant to law and that have been prequalified by FDOT to perform the indicated types of work.
Work Types: Response Deadline: Opening Date:
10.1 – Roadway Construction Engineering and Inspection (CEI) Tuesday, August 20 at 2:00 P.M. (CT)
Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 5:00 P.M. (CT)
This project is federally funded with assistance from the FDOT and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA). By submitting a letter of response, the Consultant certifies that they are in compliance with FDOT Procedure No. 375-030-006 (Restriction on Consultants Eligibility to Compete for Department Contracts) and that no principle is presently suspended, proposed for debarment, declared ineligible or voluntarily excluded from participation on this transaction by any Federal Department or Agency.
Information regarding the proposal can be obtained at the Calhoun County Emergency Management Office, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room G-40, Blountstown, FL 32424 (located in the basement of the Courthouse). In order to ensure a fair, competitive, and open process, once a project is advertised for Proposals, all communications between interested firms and the County must be directed to Chelsea Ranew, Contracts and Grants Coordinator, 850-674- 8075 cranew@calhouncountygov.com.
If interested, qualified consultants are required to submit the original and five (5) copies of the letter of response to the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, FL 32424 by the response deadline.
Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed proposal for the “RFP LAP – Altha Public School Sidewalk project”. Also, please make envelope with firm name and return address.
Legal Notice
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
PROJECT NAME: Altha Elementary School Sidewalk Project
FPID: 440382-1-58-01
Sealed bids, submitted in triplicate, will be received by the Board of County Commissioners of Calhoun, County, Florida, (Owner), until 1:00 p.m. (Central Time) on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at the Calhoun County Clerk Office, 28059 Central Ave. East, Blountstown, FL, 32424 for the construction of the following described Project:
Altha Elementary School
Sidewalk Project
The project consists of the construction of approximately 5,200 LF of concrete sidewalk along Evans St. from Smith St. to Look and Tremble Rd., South Fuqua Cir. from Smith St. to Look and Tremble Rd., Look and Tremble Rd. from SR 71 to South Fuqua Cir., Chipola Rd. from SR 71 to South Fuqua Cir. Other improvements include minor drainage improvements such as concrete endwall construction, and associated signing and pavement markings.
A Non-Mandatory Pre-Bid Meeting will be held on Thursday August 8th at 9:00 AM Central Time in the Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners meeting room. Potential bidders are encouraged to attend.
The deadline for receipt of questions will be Friday, August 16th at 2:00 PM Central Time. Questions must be submitted in writing to the County Contracts and Grants Coordinator (email cranew@calhouncountygov.com:).
Bids will be opened and recorded at 5:00 PM (or immediately thereafter) on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at the Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners Board Room at 28059 Central Ave. East, Blountstown, FL, 32424 (located in the Emergency Operations Center). Please clearly mark on envelope “Bid 2019-005 Altha Public School Sidewalk”
Plans, specifications, and contract documents will be open for public inspection after noon on at the County Contracts and Grants Coordinator, Chelsea Snowden office at 28059 Central Ave. East. Bid documents must be obtained from the Contracts and Grants Coordinator, Chelsea Ranew’s office at 28059 Central Ave. East, Blountstown, FL 32424, phone: (850) 674-8075, email: cranew@calhouncountygov.com. There is no charge for plans for contractors biding the project.
The Owner reserves the right to waive any informality or to reject any or all bids. Each Bidder must deposit with his/her bid, security in the amount, form and subject to the conditions provided in the Information for Bidders. Sureties used for obtaining bonds must appear as acceptable according to the Department of Treasury Circular 570.
Bids cannot be withdrawn for a period of sixty days after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids.
To the extent applicable to this project, attention of Bidders is particularly called to the requirements as to conditions of employment to be observed and minimum wage rates to be paid under the Contract, Section 3, Segregated Facilities, Section 109 Executive Order 11246, and all applicable laws and regulations of the Federal government and State of Florida, and bonding and insurance requirements.
This project is federally funded with assistance from the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) (FDOT FPID# 440382-1-58-01).
MINORITIES AND FEMALE CONTRACTORS AND SUBCONTRACTORS ARE ENCOURAGED TO BID.
IN PARTICULAR, BIDDERS SHOULD NOTE THE REQUIRED ATTACHMENTS AND CERTIFICATIONS TO BE
EXECUTED AND SUBMITTED WITH THE FORM OF BID PROPOSAL. All bidders must be FDOT pre-qualified in accordance with “Section 2 – Proposal Requirements and Conditions” in the FDOT Standard Specifications for Road and Bridge Construction in the following work classes: Drainage, Portland Cement Concrete.
EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER HANDICAP ACCESSIBLE/FAIR HOUSING JURISDICTION
Legal Notice
Notice of Unclaimed Moneys held by the Calhoun County Clerk of the Circuit Court
The following is a list of unclaimed moneys held by the Clerk of Circuit Court. Unless such moneys are claimed on or before September 1, 2019; they shall be declared forfeited to Calhoun County.
Persons having or claiming any interest in such funds or any portion of them shall file their written claims with the Clerk of the Circuit Court by September 1, 2019 and shall make sufficient proof to the Clerk of their ownership and upon so doing shall be entitled to receive any part of the moneys so claimed.
Unless claim is filed within such time as aforesaid, all claims in reference thereto are forever barred, Florida Statutes 116.21.
Asset Acceptance LLC vs Nancy Miles SC2007-0159 $103.48; C&W Asset Acquisition LLC vs Marie C Arce CA2002-0128 $110.54; Rolanda E Simmons vs Julia A Davis CA2008-0150 $100.25
Carla A. Hand
Clerk of Circuit Court and County Comptroller
Legal Notice
BID NOTICE
STATE HOUSING
INITAITIVES PROGRAM (SHIP)
The Calhoun Board of County Commissioners will be accepting sealed bids for Rehabilitation on behalf of its State Housing Initiatives Program (SHIP). Bids will be received until 12:00 p.m. (C.T.) on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424 and will be opened and read aloud on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, during the meeting at 5:00 p.m. (C.T.) Bids must be in a sealed envelope marked for (Ship), and identified by the name of the firm, and the date of the bid opening.
A mandatory pre-bid conference (walk thru) will be held for all jobs on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. (C.T.) in the Calhoun County Emergency Management Office Room G-40., located in the basement of the Courthouse. Bid sheets and specifications will be available at the meeting. It is the responsibility of the contractor to purchase all permits deemed necessary. The insurance must be in force at the time of the bid opening. As an alternative to providing workman’s compensation insurance, the prospective bidder shall provide proof of worker’s compensation exemption. Any person claiming to be exempt shall be subject to an on-the-job inspection for proof of exemption and license of all workers on job site.
Minority contractors are encouraged to participate. Calhoun County is an equal opportunity jurisdiction. The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any informality. The signing of the contract is contingent upon the approval of and/or release of funds by the Florida Housing Finance Agency.
CALHOUN COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY FAIR HOUSING COUNTY.
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Calhoun County is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO:640
YEAR OF 2014
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel # 11-1N-11-0560-0010-1000
Lots 9 and 10, Block 10, Lake McKenzie Homes Subdivision, according to the Official Plat thereof, as recorded in the Public Records of Calhoun County, Florida, September 5, 1961 Plat Book 1, Page 52.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Joseph S. Merson
Fumi Mersom
95-054 Hokuiwa St., Apt. 110
Mililani Town, HI 96789-1505
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on September 5, 2019, at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Calhoun County is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO:642
YEAR OF 2014
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel # 11-1N-11-0560-0014-1000
Lot 10, Block 14, Lake McKenzie Homes Subdivision, according to the Official Plat thereof, filed for record on the 5th day September 1961, and recorded in Plat Book No. 1, on page 52, in the Deed Records of said Calhoun County, Florida.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Eric C. Page
PCS 1012, Box 691
FPO, AA 34058
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on September 5, 2019, at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Calhoun County is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO:843
YEAR OF 2014
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel # 32-2N-11-0700-0009-0500
Lots 1 through 30, inclusive, Block 9, Re-Plat of Mirror Lakes Homesites, as per Plat recorded in the Plat Records of Calhoun County, Florida, said lands being part of the Northwest 1/4 of the Southeast 1/4 of Section 32, Township 2 north, Range 11 West, Less that portion lying South of Highway 274; said lands also being known as a part of Tracts 1, 2, 3, 4 , 5, 6 and 7, Block B of Lakeland Acres, an unrecorded subdivision, Less Road Right of Ways.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Austin Hunt
30258 Par Drive
Vero Beach, FL 32960
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on August 22, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
