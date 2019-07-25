School Board sets proposed budget at over $31 million

The Calhoun County School Board has scheduled a public hearing to make a decision on their proposed 2019-20 budget and taxes for July 29 at 5:05 p.m. The meeting will be held in the Calhoun County Courthouse Emergency Operations Center.
The proposed budget, on page 5 of this issue, has a millage rate, of most interest to taxpayers, of 6.0160, down from last year’s 6.3880. According to newly appointed School Superintendent Darryl Taylor, Jr., “the majority of millage rates are based on the tax roll provided by the Department of Revenue and is certified by the Commissioner of Education”.
The budget has a proposed figure of $31,718,932.60 for revenues and expenditures, nearly $5.5 million more than last year’s budget.
Taylor explained, “that as for revenues and expenditures, we have increased in both due to Hurricane Michael damages and insurance proceeds to cover those expenses. The insurance draws go into our budget and affect totals in both revenues and expenditures”.
The District, according to Taylor, has been working since early this year to reduce costs in all areas possible while maintaining a great learning environment for students. “We’re in the final stages of hiring in some areas and reducing staff in others. It will be early September before we can do the math and see exactly where we are. Enrollment will be a key factor after school resumes and we know exactly what we can expect from the state relating to funding,” Taylor noted.
In the meantime, repairs on BHS buildings should be completed in time for the first day of classes August 12th. Floor repairs to the gym are also scheduled to begin. Bleachers and lights for Bowles Field are scheduled to arrive next week.
The public is encouraged to attend the July 29 public hearing.