Ernie Leroy Hall 60 of Blountstown passed away July 20, 2019 in Tallahassee.
Ernie Leroy Hall 60 of Blountstown passed away July 20, 2019 in Tallahassee. Ernie was born July 18, 1959 in Tallahassee to the late Ernie Hall, Sr. and Mozelle (Whitfield) Hall and has lived in Blountstown for a few years after moving here from Jacksonville. He worked as a construction contractor.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, William Hall. Survivors include his wife Denise Hall; son, Jacob Hall; brother, Phillip Hall, and his wife Rosario and one grandchild.
Services to honor and celebrate Ernie’s life will be held 10:00 a.m. Thursday July 25, 2019 at Adams Funeral Home Chapel.
Adams Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at adamsfh.com 850-674-5449