Michael Carl Cordovano, 82 of Altha, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019 at his home.
Michael was born April 11, 1937 in Rochester, New York to the late Paul Anthony Cordovano and Angie (Romano) Cordovano. He had lived in Altha since 2010 and was a trucker. Michael was also a veteran serving in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict.
Other than his parents his is preceded in death by a son Mike Cordovano, Jr. and a sister, Rose Marie Lemons.
Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth Velma Jo Cordovano; his sons, Joseph Costa of Ft. Myers, William “Bill” Costa of New Smyrna and Jimmy Costa of Rochester, New York;
His stepdaughter Kelli Swaine Deonna of Greensboro, North Carolina; a brother, Carl Michael Cordovano of Greensboro, North Carolina; ten grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on August 10,2019 at 11:00am at Magnolia Baptist Church.
Adams Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.