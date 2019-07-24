Kathryn Cecile “KC” Edewaard was born on December 26, 1974 in Abbeville, SC.
She went home to God on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 9:20 am at Mayo Clinic ER due to natural causes while she was in my presence and the comfort of my arms
KC always had a love for life and others and it is her BIG heart that first attracted me to her. She always lit up the room with her smile and positivity. With her upbeat personality, everywhere she went she made friends, coworkers and everyone feel loved and like family. Her compassion and love for others has always been abundant in her life. After surviving colorectal cancer over five years ago her outlook on life became even more focused on her love for others and God, knowing how tender life is. Conquering the “C Monster” (as we called it), had no impact on her passing. She had a special place in her heart for her sisters, family and friends in South Carolina where she was raised and those childhood influences built the foundation for her big heart and love for others she had today. She enjoyed making cards and gift packs for others, making sure important days like Birthdays are even more special and never forgotten. She had a quote board at work that she wrote on daily to uplift others and make every day at her work special. In her free time, she enjoyed photography, compiling her positive quotes for her book, spending time with her husband and loved ones, and just chilling poolside under the Blue Skies.
KC was preceded in death by her Mom, Paulette Feinstein Lomax. Surviving family members include her husband, Kristopher Eben Edewaard, her older sister, Georgia Miller (Jonathan), her younger sister, Elizabeth “Libby” Nicholson (David), her older brother, George Lomax (Hope), our Schnauzer “Sugi”, our cat “Koko”, and countless nieces and nephews and other family members.
Celebration of Life will be held August 3, 2019, at Faithbridge Church, 13720 McCormick Road, Jacksonville, Fl 32225. In lieu of flowers and gifts, please give donations to “The National Children’s Cancer Society”. She had a passion for Childhood Cancer and this would be her wish.
In Christ,
Kristopher Edewaard (husband)