Blountstown High School Back to School Info

Beginning August 1, 2019, Blountstown High School students can come sign up for their parking decals. Decals can be picked up from the receptionist; the cost is $10.00. Students will need to bring a copy of their driver's license, proof of insurance, and license plate number; students will also need to be able to provide make, model, color, and year of the vehicle. The money earned from parking decals will go towards student activities.
Attention Seniors:
Off-campus lunch forms will be available beginning August 1, 2019. We encourage seniors to bring in their signed lunch forms prior to the first day of school.
We need seniors to sign a new senior off campus form for the 2019 – 2020 school year.
Please see Mrs. Carmen Overholt in the front office.
Any senior who would like to come meet with Mrs. Purvis, the new guidance counselor in regards to their senior schedule, may come to school starting August 1st. We would like to have as many senior schedules set as possible, on the first day of school.
The next ACT will be held at Blountstown High School on September 14, 2019; the registration deadline is August 10, 2018. Register online at www.actstudent.org . The cost of ACT (no writing) is $50.0.00, ACT plus writing is $67.00. The next available testing date is October 26, 2019. Please email nicole.purvis@calhounflschools.org
for further information or assistance with registration.
Blountstown High School Open House will be held on August 8th from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M.; students can pick up their class schedules at Open House.