Now on to World Series in Louisiana

The Altha 12U Ponytails are the Florida State Champions after 10-0 and 8-2 victories in Bellview over the weekend.
They will now travel to Alexandrea, Louisiana for the Dixie Youth World Series July 26 through August 2.
Team members above are, bottom, l-r: Aubree Whitfield, Layla Goins, Tarrin McCrone, Khloe Schamens, Abbigayle Pena, Appalonia Neal; back row, l-r - Sarah Bland, Reagan Roberts, Cha’miya Williams, Emma Dalton, Megan McClain and Tashira Black. Coaches are Charles (Chucky) McCrone, Dallas Hogans and Larry McClain.
The Blountstown 10U Angels also competed in the State Tournament in Bellview but were eliminated by host Bellview, 5-4. Congratulations to both Calhoun County teams for representing us so well.