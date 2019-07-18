This beautiful structure was built in 1926 and has seen multiple generations of students come and go. The first class graduated in 1927 and students continued to graduate from the white building until 2017. While from the outside the building seems to be falling apart, the memories created on the inside will never be destroyed. As we prepare for The White Building to ultimately meet it’s fate of demolition, I’d like to focus on a few memories that happened in between these walls.
Personally my favorite memory took place on one of the worst days of my life, the day my dad passed away. I will never forget walking through the double doors only to be met with love and hugs. Another memory took place in Mrs. Lindsay Boone’s English class while studying Macbeth. We were divided into groups and told to recreate Macbeth in our own way. I still have a video of my groups presentation that I watch when I’m needing a good laugh, or a reason to shake my head in embarrassment.
I’ve asked a few other current and former students to share their favorite memories as well.
From senior Bobbi Finuff- “Most definitely a tie between the “dance parties” with the elementary kids or being there with other teachers at night as hearing the creepiest things, since we all know that building was haunted”.
Alumni Brittny Bodiford, class of 2004- “Mine is watching Mr. Hand knock out his chalk board erasers out his upstairs window. Even after everyone had dry erase he was still rocking those chalk boards. As an elementary school child, waiting to get to go to class in the white building was a huge deal. Getting to use lockers and walk up and down stairs. I heard about 9/11 sitting in Mrs. Joyner’s English class. So many memories. Mrs. Batson’s typing class, we had to type to the music she would play”.
Alumni Chelsey Jones, class of 2014- “I think my most bittersweet moment was the last time we all walked out of the white building. Walking past all the classrooms that we spent so much time in and gained so much from. Stopping only to make sure all of our stuff was out of the lockers that the locks didn’t even work on. Then that sound of the doors opening. We all know that loud crashing sound”.
All of these photos were taken before Hurricane Michael late last year.