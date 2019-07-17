Mr. L. Miles Eldridge, age 97, of Blountstown, FL passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019 in Blountstown, FL.
Miles was born on January 9, 1922 in Ponce De Leon, FL to Marion Webster Eldridge, Sr. and Mary Emma (Murphy) Eldridge and had lived in Calhoun County for most of his life. Mr. Eldridge was a pilot, flight instructor, educator and insurance agent. He was a man of many sports abilities. He was an avid tennis player, golfer and swimmer. And he loved to garden. One of the things he was most proud of though was being a veteran. He was a fighter pilot during World War II with the 24th Fighter Squadron. Miles was preceded in death by his parents, brothers and sisters, Marion Columbus Eldridge; Mary Alice Johnson; E. Moody Eldridge; Hattie Montgomery; Evelyn Gaskin; Marion Webster Eldridge, Jr.; Sandra Wynn and Majia Eldridge.
Survivors include: Wife, Mariaah (Peck) Eldridge of Blountstown, FL; Three daughters, Pam Hand and husband, Ronnie of Blountstown, FL, Pat Mullins and husband, Jim of Tallahassee, FL, Cathy Kimbrel and husband Glenn of Blountstown, FL; Several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A memorial service and interment will be held at the VA National Cemetery at 5015 Apalachee Pkwy, Tallahassee, FL 32311. The date and time will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family would like contributions be made to Blountstown United Methodist Church or to Covenant Hospice.
All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL.