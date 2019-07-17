Sheriff's Log for 07/17/19

Wednesday, July 17. 2019
CALHOUN COUNTY
July 8
Peter Brown - non support of children or spouse
April Lynn Davis - possession of controlled substance without prescription
Adam Gage Richerson - narcotic equipment possession and or use, trespassing/structure or conveyance, possession of methamphetamine, trespassing/property armed, resist officer with violence
July 9
James Russell Johnson - possession of narcotic equipment-possess and or use, possession of methamphetamine, resist detention arrest law enforcement officer, smuggle contraband into detention facility, driving while license suspended, 1st offense
Violet Virginia Manning - battery/felon battery result from bodily harm/disability
Joseph Blake Page - battery/felon battery result from bodily harm/disability, kidnap-false imprisonment/adult, neglect child/without great harm
Keyanna Lavada Smith - possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic equipment and or use
July 10
Jennifer Glover - possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic equipment and or use
William Earl Skipper - probation violation
Darin Daniel Summerlin - possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic equipment and or use
Joshua Michael Montgomery - probation violation, probation violation
July 11
George Jason Holton - convicted felon registration
July 12
Gregory Paul Hartzell - domestic battery

LIBERTY COUNTY
July 8
James Howard Wilder - possession of methamphetamine
July 9
Patorah Rinalda August - failure to appear
Earnest Mark Hemanes - domestic battery, domestic battery, child abuse without great harm
July 11
Joshua Martin - possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended or revoked, delinquent child support
Andrew Lee Lollie - failure to appear
July 12
Ernest Spivey - failure to report name or residence change
Alma Amerson - violation of probation
Taji Kelly - falure to appear
Alvin Marks - violation of probation
July 15
Hali Danielle Smith - violation of probation
Alexis Rose Duke - holding for Calhoun
James Christopher Sadler - possession of drug paraphernalia
Leslie Nicole Strickland - possession of drug paraphernalia
Charles Dalton Brazell
Kelli Abbot - holding for Gulf
Courtney Nicole Ward - holding for Gulf
Kimberly Clarkson - holding for Gulf
Daidreonia Dysha Bailey - holding for Gulf
Toshma Gray - holding for Gulf
Brandy Marie Davis - failure to appear
The above individuals were booked into the Calhoun or Liberty County Jail over the past week. Although they have been charged with a crime, they are considered innocent until proven guilty.



