Sheriff's Log for 07/17/19

CALHOUN COUNTY
July 8
Peter Brown - non support of children or spouse
April Lynn Davis - possession of controlled substance without prescription
Adam Gage Richerson - narcotic equipment possession and or use, trespassing/structure or conveyance, possession of methamphetamine, trespassing/property armed, resist officer with violence
July 9
James Russell Johnson - possession of narcotic equipment-possess and or use, possession of methamphetamine, resist detention arrest law enforcement officer, smuggle contraband into detention facility, driving while license suspended, 1st offense
Violet Virginia Manning - battery/felon battery result from bodily harm/disability
Joseph Blake Page - battery/felon battery result from bodily harm/disability, kidnap-false imprisonment/adult, neglect child/without great harm
Keyanna Lavada Smith - possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic equipment and or use
July 10
Jennifer Glover - possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic equipment and or use
William Earl Skipper - probation violation
Darin Daniel Summerlin - possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic equipment and or use
Joshua Michael Montgomery - probation violation, probation violation
July 11
George Jason Holton - convicted felon registration
July 12
Gregory Paul Hartzell - domestic battery
