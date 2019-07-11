Students will be greeted by new principals

Students arriving back to school in August will be greeted by some familiar faces, only at different schools. According to Superintendent Darryl Taylor, Jr., the changes will be discussed by the School Board at a meeting Thursday and are expected to be approved.
After Hurricane Michael destroyed Blountstown Elementary School last October, elementary school students were forced to finish the school year at BMS, BHS and BES campuses. Since then, portable buildings have been installed at BES for the school year starting in August. Pre-K through 2nd grade students will be in the undamaged classrooms and the portables at the old BES campus. Third through 5th grade BES students will attend classes at Blountstown Middle School. Sixth through 8th grade BMS students will attend classes on the BHS campus.
Dr. Debbie Williams will move to the county office and train to be an Assistant Superintendent. Tracy Wood will move from BES to become principial at BHS. Stephanie Brogden will be the BES principal and serve both campuses. Sue Price will remain principal at Altha School and the Carr School principal position will be advertised. Link Barber and Wendy Guilford are expected to be assistant principals at BHS. Others will be announced soon.