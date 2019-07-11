Calhoun-Liberty Credit Union named LSCU 2019 Credit Union of the Year

Blountstown, Fla- July 9, 2019 – Calhoun Liberty Employees Credit Union announced recently they have been named Credit Union of the Year in the 2019 League of Southeastern Credit Unions awards. Calhoun Liberty was announced as the winner in the up to $100m asset size category. At this year’s Southeast Credit Union Conference and Expo in Orlando, FL, the LSCU recognized award winners among credit unions in Alabama and Florida. The LSCU is proud to recognize professionals, volunteers, and credit unions that have made outstanding contributions to the development and growth of the credit union movement.
Calhoun Liberty Employees Credit Union was established in the 1950s to help local teachers with their financial needs; however, with expansion over the years, Calhoun Liberty now welcomes anyone that lives or works in Calhoun and Liberty counties. This credit union is a member-owned financial cooperative, controlled by its members and operated on the principle of people serving people, providing its members credit at competitive rates as well as other financial services. Being a not-for-profit organization, the earnings of a credit union are paid back to the membership with lower loan rates and higher savings rates.
Thomas Flowers, CEO of Calhoun Liberty Employees said, “CLECU believes in doing all we can do to serve our community. Life changed forever in the Florida panhandle on October 10th of 2018 and we were proud to support the community as our employees worked diligently, operating for 11 business days on generator power, and processing over 5,600 transactions for members and nonmembers. We are honored to not only receive this award from LSCU, but also to be of service in our communities.”