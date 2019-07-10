Legals for 07-10-19
Posted by Administrator in Legals
Wednesday, July 10. 2019
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Calhoun County is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO: 860
YEAR OF 2014
Description of Property
Parcel # 32-2n-11-0710-0003-0100
Lots 1 through 30, inclusive, Block 3, Mirror Lakes Homesites First Addition, as per Plat recorded in the Plat Records of Calhoun County, Florida, being a part of the East 1/2 of the Southwest 1/4 of the Southwest 1/4 of Southeast 1/4 and East 1/2 of the Northwest 1/4 of the Southwest 1/4 of Section 32, Township 3 North, Range 11 West, Calhoun County, Florida.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
York Investments Corp.
4244 W. 16th Avenue
Hialeah, Fl. 33012
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on August 15, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT IDE Calhoun County is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO: 754
YEAR OF 2014
Description of Property
Parcel # 28-2N-11-0520-0009-2700
Lots 27, 28, 29 and 30, Block 9, Lake Center Subdivision as per Plat recorded in Clerk of Circuit Court of Calhoun County, Florida.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Juan Contijoch and Ailsa Simon
837 Madrid St.
Coral Gables, Fl. 33134
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on August 15, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Calhoun County is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO: 739
YEAR OF 2014
Description of Property
Parcel # 28-2N-11-0520-0002-4100
Lots Forty-One (41) and Forty-Two (42), ion Block Two (2) of Lake Center Subdivision according to the Official Plat thereof; filed for Record on the 18th day of December, 1957 and recorded in Plat Book 1, Page 52, in the Deed Records of said Calhoun County, Section 28, Township 2 North, Range 11 West.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Christopher S. Curran
3275 NW Stone Avenue
Altha, Fl. 32421
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on August 15, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT IDE Calhoun County is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO:752
YEAR OF 2014
Description of Property
Parcel # 28-2N-11-0520-0009-0100
Lake Center Subdivision - Block (9) Nine - Lots 1-2-3-4 (One- Two - Three - Four) as per plat recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Circuit Court for Calhoun County, Florida
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Patricia Marenek
105 Forbes Terrace
North Tonawanda, NY 14120
3275 NW Stone Avenue
Altha, Fl. 32421
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on August 15, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Calhoun County is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO:737
YEAR OF 2014
Description of Property
Parcel # 28-2N-11-0520-0002-3700
Lots 37, 38 and 39, Block #2 of Lake Center Holiday Homes. Calhoun County, Florida.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Christopher S. Curran
3275 NW Stone Avenue
Altha, Fl 32421
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on August 15, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Calhoun County is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO:745
YEAR OF 2014
Description of Property
Parcel # 28-2N-11-0520-0004-1500
Lots 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, and 20 in Block 4, of Lake Center Holiday Homesites Subdivision, according to the Plat thereof as recorded in Plat Book 1, Page 52, of the Public Records of Calhoun County, Florida.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Mark Blosser and Virginia Blosser
HC 1, Box 650
Eglin, AZ 85611
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on August 15, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Larry Waldorff is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO:35
YEAR OF 2016
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel # 28-1N-08-0000-0045-0000
Commence at the NE Corner of SW 1/4 of NW 1/4 of Section 28, Township 1 North, Range 8 West, Calhoun County, Florida, thence South 00 Degrees 04 Minutes West 915.0 feet; thence South 89 Degrees 48 Minutes West 561.0 feet to the place of beginning, thence from said place of beginning, run South 89 Degrees 43 Minutes West 72.60 feet, thence South 0 Degrees 53 Minutes West 150 feet, to the North right of way line of Lambert Avenue; thence North 89 Degrees 47 Minutes East along the North right of way line of Lambert Street, 75.9 feet, thence North 0 Degrees 04 Minutes East 150.0 feet to place of beginning. Containing 0.26 acre, more or less.
ALSO:
Commence at the Northeast Corner of SW 1/4 of NW 14 of Section 28, Township 1 North, Range 8 West, Calhoun County, Florida, thence South 00 Degrees 04 Minutes West 915.0 feet; thence South 89 Degrees 48 Minutes West 633.6 feet, to place of beginning, thence from place of beginning, run South 89 Degrees 48 Minutes West 72.6 feet; thence South 2 Degrees 35 Minutes West 150.0 feet to the North right of way line of Lambert Street, thence North 89 Degrees 47 Minutes East along the North right of way line of Lambert Street 75.9 feet, thence North 0 Degrees 53 Minutes East 150.0 feet to the place of beginning. Containing 0.26 acre, more or less.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
John O. Jackson (EST)
C/O Amy Dyanne Jackson (ST LE)
5717 SW SR 73
Kinard, Fl 32449
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on July 29, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
BID NOTICE
STATE HOUSING
INITAITIVES PROGRAM (SHIP)
The Calhoun Board of County Commissioners will be accepting sealed bids for Rehabilitation on behalf of its State Housing Initiatives Program (SHIP). Bids will be received until 12:00 p.m. (C.T.) on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424 and will be opened and read aloud on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. (C.T.) Bids must be in a sealed envelope marked for (Ship), and identified by the name of the firm, and the date of the bid opening.
A mandatory pre-bid conference (walk thru) will be held for all jobs on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. (C.T.) in the Calhoun County Emergency Management Office Room G-40., located in the basement of the Courthouse. Bid sheets and specifications will be available at the meeting. It is the responsibility of the contractor to purchase all permits deemed necessary. The insurance must be in force at the time of the bid opening. As an alternative to providing workman’s compensation insurance, the prospective bidder shall provide proof of worker’s compensation exemption. Any person claiming to be exempt shall be subject to an on-the-job inspection for proof of exemption and license of all workers on job site
Minority contractors are encouraged to participate. Calhoun County is an equal opportunity jurisdiction. The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any informality. The signing of the contract is contingent upon the approval of and/or release of funds by the Florida Housing Finance Agency.
CALHOUN COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY FAIR HOUSING COUNTY.
Legal Notice
LEGAL NOTICE
C W ROBERTS CONTRACTING, INC., 3372 Capital Circle NE, Tallahassee, FL hereby gives notice of completion of contract with Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners for construction of the North Taxiway A Extension, Calhoun County Airport. This notice will appear for four consecutive weeks beginning Wednesday, June 12, 2019. All claims in connection with this project should be filed during this time period with the Engineer, Avcon, Inc., 320 Bayshore Drive, Suite A, Niceville, FL 32578.Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Calhoun County is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO:838
YEAR OF 2014
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel # 32-2N-11-0700-0007-0500
Lots 5, 6 , and 7, Re-Plat of Mirror Lakes Homesites, as per Plat Records of Calhoun County, Florida; being a part of West 1/2 of the Northwest 1/4 of the Southwest 1/4 of the Southeast 1/4 of Section 32, Township 2 North, Range 11 West. Said lands also being Lakeland Acres, an unrecorded Subdivision from a portion of the Plat of Mirror Lake Homesites, as recorded in the Public Records of Calhoun County, Florida, in Plat Book 1, Page 70, Public Records of Calhoun County, Florida; Less Road Right of Ways.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Hercilia Gomez
10340 W. Cypress Court
Pembroke Pines, FL 33026
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on August 22, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, FloridaLegal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Calhoun County is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO:843
YEAR OF 2014
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel # 32-2N-11-0700-0009-0500
Lots 1 through 30, inclusive, Block 9, Re-Plat of Mirror Lakes Homesites, as per Plat recorded in the Plat Records of Calhoun County, Florida, said lands being part of the Northwest 1/4 of the Southeast 1/4 of Section 32, Township 2 north, Range 11 West, Less that portion lying South of Highway 274; said lands also being known as a part of Tracts 1, 2, 3, 4 , 5, 6 and 7, Block B of Lakeland Acres, an unrecorded subdivision, Less Road Right of Ways.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Austin Hunt
30258 Par Drive
Vero Beach, FL 32960
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on August 22, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, FloridaLegal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
CASE NO:2019-CP-000025
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF BONNIE SUE HAND,
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(Summary Administration)
TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:
You are hereby notified that a Petition for Summary Administration in the ESTATE OF BONNIE SUE HAND,deceased (”Decedent”) (”Estate”), File Number 2018-CP-000025, is pending in the Circuit Court for Calhoun County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 20859 Central Avenue E., Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424; and that Decedent’s date of death was November 15, 2018. The value of the Estate totals less than $75,000.00, and has been fully devised as set forth in Decedent’s Last Will and Testament.
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:
All creditors of the Estate of the Decedent and persons having claims or demands against the Estate of the Decedent other than those for whom provision for full payment was made in the Order of Summary Administration must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this Notice is July 10, 2019.
Person Giving Notice:
Bonnie Collier, Petitioner
Post Office Box 736
Blountstown, Florida 32424
Phone (850) 643-7059
Attorney for Person Giving Notice:
J.C. Van Lierop, Attorney at Law
Florida Bar No. 70975
The Hartford Firm, PLLC
20735 Central Avenue East
Blountstown, Florida 32424
Phone (850) 674-1020
Primary Email:jvanlierop@thehartfordfirm.com
Secondary Email:administration@thehartfordfirm.com
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Calhoun County is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO: 860
YEAR OF 2014
Description of Property
Parcel # 32-2n-11-0710-0003-0100
Lots 1 through 30, inclusive, Block 3, Mirror Lakes Homesites First Addition, as per Plat recorded in the Plat Records of Calhoun County, Florida, being a part of the East 1/2 of the Southwest 1/4 of the Southwest 1/4 of Southeast 1/4 and East 1/2 of the Northwest 1/4 of the Southwest 1/4 of Section 32, Township 3 North, Range 11 West, Calhoun County, Florida.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
York Investments Corp.
4244 W. 16th Avenue
Hialeah, Fl. 33012
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on August 15, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT IDE Calhoun County is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO: 754
YEAR OF 2014
Description of Property
Parcel # 28-2N-11-0520-0009-2700
Lots 27, 28, 29 and 30, Block 9, Lake Center Subdivision as per Plat recorded in Clerk of Circuit Court of Calhoun County, Florida.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Juan Contijoch and Ailsa Simon
837 Madrid St.
Coral Gables, Fl. 33134
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on August 15, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Calhoun County is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO: 739
YEAR OF 2014
Description of Property
Parcel # 28-2N-11-0520-0002-4100
Lots Forty-One (41) and Forty-Two (42), ion Block Two (2) of Lake Center Subdivision according to the Official Plat thereof; filed for Record on the 18th day of December, 1957 and recorded in Plat Book 1, Page 52, in the Deed Records of said Calhoun County, Section 28, Township 2 North, Range 11 West.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Christopher S. Curran
3275 NW Stone Avenue
Altha, Fl. 32421
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on August 15, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT IDE Calhoun County is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO:752
YEAR OF 2014
Description of Property
Parcel # 28-2N-11-0520-0009-0100
Lake Center Subdivision - Block (9) Nine - Lots 1-2-3-4 (One- Two - Three - Four) as per plat recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Circuit Court for Calhoun County, Florida
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Patricia Marenek
105 Forbes Terrace
North Tonawanda, NY 14120
3275 NW Stone Avenue
Altha, Fl. 32421
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on August 15, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Calhoun County is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO:737
YEAR OF 2014
Description of Property
Parcel # 28-2N-11-0520-0002-3700
Lots 37, 38 and 39, Block #2 of Lake Center Holiday Homes. Calhoun County, Florida.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Christopher S. Curran
3275 NW Stone Avenue
Altha, Fl 32421
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on August 15, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Calhoun County is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO:745
YEAR OF 2014
Description of Property
Parcel # 28-2N-11-0520-0004-1500
Lots 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, and 20 in Block 4, of Lake Center Holiday Homesites Subdivision, according to the Plat thereof as recorded in Plat Book 1, Page 52, of the Public Records of Calhoun County, Florida.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Mark Blosser and Virginia Blosser
HC 1, Box 650
Eglin, AZ 85611
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on August 15, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Larry Waldorff is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO:35
YEAR OF 2016
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel # 28-1N-08-0000-0045-0000
Commence at the NE Corner of SW 1/4 of NW 1/4 of Section 28, Township 1 North, Range 8 West, Calhoun County, Florida, thence South 00 Degrees 04 Minutes West 915.0 feet; thence South 89 Degrees 48 Minutes West 561.0 feet to the place of beginning, thence from said place of beginning, run South 89 Degrees 43 Minutes West 72.60 feet, thence South 0 Degrees 53 Minutes West 150 feet, to the North right of way line of Lambert Avenue; thence North 89 Degrees 47 Minutes East along the North right of way line of Lambert Street, 75.9 feet, thence North 0 Degrees 04 Minutes East 150.0 feet to place of beginning. Containing 0.26 acre, more or less.
ALSO:
Commence at the Northeast Corner of SW 1/4 of NW 14 of Section 28, Township 1 North, Range 8 West, Calhoun County, Florida, thence South 00 Degrees 04 Minutes West 915.0 feet; thence South 89 Degrees 48 Minutes West 633.6 feet, to place of beginning, thence from place of beginning, run South 89 Degrees 48 Minutes West 72.6 feet; thence South 2 Degrees 35 Minutes West 150.0 feet to the North right of way line of Lambert Street, thence North 89 Degrees 47 Minutes East along the North right of way line of Lambert Street 75.9 feet, thence North 0 Degrees 53 Minutes East 150.0 feet to the place of beginning. Containing 0.26 acre, more or less.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
John O. Jackson (EST)
C/O Amy Dyanne Jackson (ST LE)
5717 SW SR 73
Kinard, Fl 32449
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on July 29, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
BID NOTICE
STATE HOUSING
INITAITIVES PROGRAM (SHIP)
The Calhoun Board of County Commissioners will be accepting sealed bids for Rehabilitation on behalf of its State Housing Initiatives Program (SHIP). Bids will be received until 12:00 p.m. (C.T.) on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424 and will be opened and read aloud on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. (C.T.) Bids must be in a sealed envelope marked for (Ship), and identified by the name of the firm, and the date of the bid opening.
A mandatory pre-bid conference (walk thru) will be held for all jobs on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. (C.T.) in the Calhoun County Emergency Management Office Room G-40., located in the basement of the Courthouse. Bid sheets and specifications will be available at the meeting. It is the responsibility of the contractor to purchase all permits deemed necessary. The insurance must be in force at the time of the bid opening. As an alternative to providing workman’s compensation insurance, the prospective bidder shall provide proof of worker’s compensation exemption. Any person claiming to be exempt shall be subject to an on-the-job inspection for proof of exemption and license of all workers on job site
Minority contractors are encouraged to participate. Calhoun County is an equal opportunity jurisdiction. The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any informality. The signing of the contract is contingent upon the approval of and/or release of funds by the Florida Housing Finance Agency.
CALHOUN COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY FAIR HOUSING COUNTY.
Legal Notice
LEGAL NOTICE
C W ROBERTS CONTRACTING, INC., 3372 Capital Circle NE, Tallahassee, FL hereby gives notice of completion of contract with Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners for construction of the North Taxiway A Extension, Calhoun County Airport. This notice will appear for four consecutive weeks beginning Wednesday, June 12, 2019. All claims in connection with this project should be filed during this time period with the Engineer, Avcon, Inc., 320 Bayshore Drive, Suite A, Niceville, FL 32578.Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Calhoun County is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO:838
YEAR OF 2014
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel # 32-2N-11-0700-0007-0500
Lots 5, 6 , and 7, Re-Plat of Mirror Lakes Homesites, as per Plat Records of Calhoun County, Florida; being a part of West 1/2 of the Northwest 1/4 of the Southwest 1/4 of the Southeast 1/4 of Section 32, Township 2 North, Range 11 West. Said lands also being Lakeland Acres, an unrecorded Subdivision from a portion of the Plat of Mirror Lake Homesites, as recorded in the Public Records of Calhoun County, Florida, in Plat Book 1, Page 70, Public Records of Calhoun County, Florida; Less Road Right of Ways.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Hercilia Gomez
10340 W. Cypress Court
Pembroke Pines, FL 33026
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on August 22, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, FloridaLegal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Calhoun County is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO:843
YEAR OF 2014
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel # 32-2N-11-0700-0009-0500
Lots 1 through 30, inclusive, Block 9, Re-Plat of Mirror Lakes Homesites, as per Plat recorded in the Plat Records of Calhoun County, Florida, said lands being part of the Northwest 1/4 of the Southeast 1/4 of Section 32, Township 2 north, Range 11 West, Less that portion lying South of Highway 274; said lands also being known as a part of Tracts 1, 2, 3, 4 , 5, 6 and 7, Block B of Lakeland Acres, an unrecorded subdivision, Less Road Right of Ways.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Austin Hunt
30258 Par Drive
Vero Beach, FL 32960
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on August 22, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, FloridaLegal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
CASE NO:2019-CP-000025
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF BONNIE SUE HAND,
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(Summary Administration)
TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:
You are hereby notified that a Petition for Summary Administration in the ESTATE OF BONNIE SUE HAND,deceased (”Decedent”) (”Estate”), File Number 2018-CP-000025, is pending in the Circuit Court for Calhoun County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 20859 Central Avenue E., Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424; and that Decedent’s date of death was November 15, 2018. The value of the Estate totals less than $75,000.00, and has been fully devised as set forth in Decedent’s Last Will and Testament.
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:
All creditors of the Estate of the Decedent and persons having claims or demands against the Estate of the Decedent other than those for whom provision for full payment was made in the Order of Summary Administration must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this Notice is July 10, 2019.
Person Giving Notice:
Bonnie Collier, Petitioner
Post Office Box 736
Blountstown, Florida 32424
Phone (850) 643-7059
Attorney for Person Giving Notice:
J.C. Van Lierop, Attorney at Law
Florida Bar No. 70975
The Hartford Firm, PLLC
20735 Central Avenue East
Blountstown, Florida 32424
Phone (850) 674-1020
Primary Email:jvanlierop@thehartfordfirm.com
Secondary Email:administration@thehartfordfirm.com
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)