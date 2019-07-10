Elizabeth Diane Little, age 60, of Blountstown, FL passed away Friday, July 5, 2019 at her home.
Diane was born on January 23, 1958 in Opelika, AL to Donald Franklin Simpkins, Sr. and Barbara Ann (Sizemore) Simpkins and had lived in Blountstown for the past 12 years coming from Wewahitchka, FL. She worked as a Certified Nurses Assistant with Blountstown Health and Rehab and River Valley Health and Rehab for several years. Diane loved fishing, sewing and taking care of her house plants. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother-in-law, David Carter. She was a member of Kinard Community Holiness Church.
Survivors include, two sons, Donald Price and wife, Tracy of Blountstown, FL, Robert Steven Price of Clarksville, FL; one daughter, Crystal Abernathy of Opelika, AL; her loving dog, Jaxon; three brothers: Frank Simpkins and wife, Corvet of Beauregard, AL, Joe Simpkins and wife, Brandi of Opelika, AL, Fred Simpkins and wife, Rita of Tulsa, OK; one sister, Donna Carter of Birmingham, AL; nine grandchildren: Macy Hatfield and husband, Chandler, Zoe, Cole, Ryan, Haley, Hannah, Carley, Katelyn and John.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 10:00 am (CDT) at Kinard Community Holiness Church in Kinard, FL Chandler Hatfield and Melissa Norris officiating. Interment will follow in Pine Memorial Cemetery in Blountstown. The family will receive friends Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 4:00 pm (CDT) until 6:00 pm (CDT) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel.
All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.