Main Street Blountstown donates check to Calhoun County Dixie League

Posted by
Administrator
in Sports
Thursday, July 4. 2019
Comments (0)
Main Street Blountstown presented a check last Tuesday to Calhoun County Dixie Youth League to help in the construction of batting cages at the Atkins Park complex.

Pictured, l-r: Casey Dunham, Carla Peacock, league President Travis Smith, Jerrod Waldron, Jami Daniels Joe and Angie Davis.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 