Blountstown Middle School Volleyball Camp begins July 15

On July 15-18 Blountstown Middle School will hold their Lady Tigers Volleyball Camp. Camp for girls entering grades 2-5 will be held from 9 AM to 12 PM on July 15-16. Camp for girls entering grades 6-8 will be held from 9 AM to 12 PM on July 17-18. The cost will be $40, please make payable to BHS Volleyball with participant’s name on the check.
The camp will be run by Blountstown High School Volleyball Coaches Leigh Ann Summers and Brittany Riddle. BHS players will be assisting. The focus of the camp will be on the fundamentals of volleyball including passing, setting, serving, and hitting. All skill levels are welcome!
All questions can be directed to Leigh Ann Summers at leighann.summers@calhounflschools.org
or Brittany Riddle at brittany.riddle@calhounflschools.org
.
Registration will be at the door the first day of camp! Campers will need tennis shoes and comfortable clothing they can easily move around in.