Lt. Col. Ty Edwards was guest speaker after Walk to Liberty

Retired Lt. Col. Ty Edwards, formerly of Blountstown, gave an inspirational speech at the Veterans Memorial Civic Center in Bristol Saturday at a ceremony following the Annual Walk For Liberty sponsored by American Legion Posts 172 and 272. The Lt. Col. was introduced by another local U. S. Army war veteran, Capt. Johann Van Lierop.
Lt. Col. Edwards and his team of Marines were ambushed while on a mission in Afghanistan in 2008 and he was severely injured. He and his wife Anna (Bietenholz) and two children live in Jacksonville.
At the ceremony in Bristol Saturday, the Lt. Col. dedicated his speech to Vietnam veterans, specifically a Platoon Commander who was awarded the Navy Cross. He proudly stated “I always say with pride where I’m from. A community that looks out for each other, always strives to assist one another, and lives by the golden rule. This is especially important as our community rebuilds. In the 1890’s, the cotton production declined by 50% due to boll weevils. Instead of giving up, the people figured out that peanuts could thrive in the sandy soil and the boll weevils. They improvised and overcame, like we have after the storm.”