Main Street Blountstown makes splash pad donation

Even before Hurricane Michael changed our landscape last fall, the City of Blountstown was considering building a splash pad for youngsters to enjoy during the heat of summer. As recently as a few weeks ago, news came that a $30,000 grant application for the project had been rejected.
Hurricane Michael did provide a perfect location for the splash pad when a large structure owned by the City to store equipment next to the Mexican restaurant was destroyed. It was quickly recognized by City leaders as the perfect spot for a splash pad. It was close to the M&B Museum and park, and the paved path often used for walking and jogging along the Florida Trail. The splash pad would offer visitors a nice place to cool off.
Old timers used to search for shallow streams or creeks to wade and swim. The splash pads have become the solution in small towns where public swimming pools aren’t available for youngsters to enjoy. Water sprays from nozzles into the air or from colorful structures overhead. Grand Ridge, Marianna and Quincy are among neighboring towns already seeing kids enjoying their splash pads.
Main Street Blountstown stepped up big last week donating $15,000 to the City at a ceremony at the splash pad site last Tuesday. Organization President Jami Daniels Joe presented the check to Blountstown Mayor Tony Shoemake, with City Council members Mert Stephens and Sheila Blackburn present. City Manager Traci Hall was also in attendance.
More funds will be needed and donations of money, materials, and labor would be appreciated. Local businessman Justin Terry made a $1,000 donation to the project at Tuesday’s ceremony. Donations can be dropped at Blountstown City Hall. Checks can be made out to “Splash Pad”.
Main Street Blountstown made another donation last Tuesday in the form of a $3,000 check to the Calhoun County Dixie Youth League. League President Travis Smith and Jerrod Walden received the check at Atkins Park. The donation will be used to help build two new batting cages at the facility to replace those destroyed by Hurricane Michael.
According to Walden, the $3,000 is a tremendous help but much more will be needed. “Each cage will cost approximately $8,000 so we’re hoping to get some help from the County and others. We’ll be holding fundraisers, but we’ll gladly accept contributions of money, labor and materials,” he noted. To make donations to the batting cage project, contact Smith, Walden, or Heather Ellerbee.