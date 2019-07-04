Blountstown Fire Department finalizes plans for new fire station

The City of Blountstown will soon be seeking bids on fire station construction.
The City was awarded a State Fire Marshal Fire Station Construction Grant in June of 2018 and immediately started making plans for a new station. Then the storm happened. "We thought we'd found the perfect location and perfect plan, but then the roof to that plan ended up in Lake Hilda!" said Fire Chief Ben Hall.
The initial plan was to share space with Blountstown Police Department in an uptown building already owned by the City. "Soon after the storm we began to reevaluate what we truly needed in a station and how we could be the best stewards of the grant funds. We explored several different locations throughout Blountstown and finally decided that we really liked where we currently are."
According to Chief Hall, the final plans are to add an additional apparatus bay and some storage and office space to the current fire station, located on Angle Street. "It just makes the most sense, operationally and financially. Our current location is easy to access and secure, and since the storm, building costs have skyrocketed. A quality addition and some dressing up is the best plan for where we are now and where we see ourselves in the future."
Chief Hall also says they the current station with new wall coverings, new lighting and some fresh paint. "We've been here since April of 1986 and it's just time to make things a little nicer. We certainly need more room to park trucks and do training, it's just part of a growing city and growing fire department."
The City will advertise for construction bids within the next few weeks and hopes to break ground in the next 60 days.