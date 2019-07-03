Sheriff's Log for 07/03/19

Wednesday, July 3. 2019
CALHOUN COUNTY
June 27
Ian Berg - aggravated assault/with deadly weapon with intent to kill
John Alvin McClendon - nonmoving traffic violation/driving while license suspended, 2nd offense
Kyle Jeffrey McCormick - violation of conditional release
June 28
Michael Lee Post - traffic offense/DUI alcohol or drugs, 1st offense
June 29
Keith Edward Summerlin - criminal registration/convicted felon registration
June 30
Mardreon Taforrest Gatlin - batter/touch or strike, resist officer/resist detention arrest law enforcement officer, damage property - criminal mischief/200 dollars and under, damage property - criminal mischief/1000 dollars or more
Felix Anthony Miller - nonmoving traffic violation/driving while license suspended, 1st offense
Megan Sims - trespassing/occupied structure or conveyance

LIBERTY COUNTY
June 25
Christopher Lee Harris - violation of probation
Brigham Samuel Shuler - out of county warrant
June 26
Terrance Andrew Parrish - child abuse without great harm

The above individuals were booked into the Calhoun or Liberty County Jail over the past week. Although they have been charged with a crime, they are considered innocent until proven guilty.


